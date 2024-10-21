DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Officially Passes BARBIE To Become 12th Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time Domestically

Even though Deadpool and Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms and arrives on DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow, Marvel Studios brought the movie back to 1,500 theaters over the weekend, a move which paid off by nabbing the mega-popular superhero team-up the No. 12 spot on list of the highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office.

Marvel's first ever R-rated film took in an additional $636.3 million, taking it just past Barbie's $636.238 million. Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit comedy remains queen of the global box office, however, with $1.445 billion.

On the list of highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Deadpool and Wolverine comes in at 7, having recently overtaken Iron Man 3's ($1.215 billion) worldwide haul.

Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced a follow-up, but there are rumors that a direct sequel is in the early planning stages. Even if it doesn't come to pass, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will almost certainly return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

As for Joker: Folie à Deux, things continue to go from bad to worse for Todd Phillips' sequel, which has now plunged to the No. 6 spot in its third weekend of release, collecting $2.18 million from 2,857 venues.

The highly divisive musical now sits at a disastrous $56.4 million domestically and $192 million globally (analysts predict $220M by the time it finishes its theatrical run).

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.