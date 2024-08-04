DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Passes $824 Million Worldwide; Spoilery TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine has had a marvellous second weekend at the domestic and international box offices, while a newly released TV spot features our first official glimpse at the movie's Void cameos...

By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine continues making box office history, scoring a better-than-expected $97 million haul in North America during its second weekend. 

As well as being the eighth-biggest second weekend of all time and the fifth-biggest for an MCU, its 10-day total has risen to a marvellous $395.6 million. As a result, it's shot past The Passion of the Christ ($371.1 million) to become the biggest R-Rated movie in U.S. history. 

Overseas, Deadpool & Wolverine earned $110.5 million to take its international total to $428.5 million and a massive $824.1 million worldwide. As expected, the Marvel Studios team-up will hit $1 billion in a matter of days.

When it does so, the team-up starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will top Joker ($1.064 million) to be crowned the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer currently sits at #2 with $975.2 million.

Current estimates point to an eventual global cume of $1.2 billion for Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the movie has now entered a new phase of marketing with a TV spot offering a tantalising glimpse at X-23, Blade, Elektra, and Gambit. It also shows Jackman donning Wolverine's mask, but stops before the full reveal.

"Disney probably doesn’t want me to frame it this way, but I’ve always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film," Reynolds recently said. "Yes, it’s rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not."

You can watch that new Deadpool & Wolverine TV spot below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

marvel72
marvel72 - 8/4/2024, 3:49 PM
That's awesome, glad to see something decent from Disney Marvel is doing well.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/4/2024, 3:52 PM
Thats just awesome 💯

People really like mutants.


Hopefully when they get to the x-Men movies they treat them with the same kind of reverence
Iports
Iports - 8/4/2024, 3:52 PM
It’s just a fun time at the cinema and it’s what everyone needs at the moment with e everything going on in the world.

I have seen it twice

Marvel did good ! Fingers crossed their next 2 films follow
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/4/2024, 3:56 PM
@YouFlopped I don't know what's more comedic. How wrong you were about this movie's success or how wrong you were about Barbie's success. We all know you're a troll but you have absolutely no schtick anymore.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/4/2024, 3:57 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/4/2024, 3:57 PM
If only this could have been foreseen - they might have been able to capitalize on it.

Fans are so fickle and unpredictable there is just no satisfying them.

