DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Reveals New Variants And Another Look At Logan's Mask

The full trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to debut early next month, but in the meantime, we have some new promo art via upcoming Hot Topic t-shirt designs.

The artwork reveals a couple of new Variants of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), including Headpool and Babypool along with the previously confirmed Dogpool and Kidpool, and we also have another look at Logan's (Hugh Jackman) comic-accurate mask.

Marvel Studios released an official look at Jackman suited-up as Wolverine shortly after shooting began, but we still haven't seen that iconic mask in live-action. If it looks anything likes the various promo/concept designs we've seen, though, fans should be very happy indeed.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

Some #DeadpoolAndWolverine designs from T-Shirt inserts at Hot Topic showing Kidpool, Headpool, Dogpool, and Babypool pic.twitter.com/Ahknhsj8YW — Shugah 🇵🇸 (@shugah666) April 7, 2024

Rumors relating to the movie's plot continue to run rampant, and a recent one from Daniel Richtman may shed some more light on this "new Multiverse concept" we've been hearing about.

According to the scooper, D&W will introduce something known as "The Anchor." As far as we can tell, this means that when a Multiversal Variant is killed (presumably in the Battleworld-like area from the teaser and set photos), their world begins to decay until it vanishes from existence.

It sounds like a similar concept to the pruning from the Loki Disney+ series, and, if accurate, could back up rumors that this movie will serve as a reboot of sorts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or, at the very least, make some major course corrections to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.