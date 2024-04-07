DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Reveals New Variants And Another Look At Logan's Mask

Some new Deadpool and Wolverine promo art has found its way online, giving us another look at Logan's (Hugh Jackman) comic-accurate mask and several Variants of the Merc With a Mouth...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The full trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to debut early next month, but in the meantime, we have some new promo art via upcoming Hot Topic t-shirt designs.

The artwork reveals a couple of new Variants of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), including Headpool and Babypool along with the previously confirmed Dogpool and Kidpool, and we also have another look at Logan's (Hugh Jackman) comic-accurate mask.

Marvel Studios released an official look at Jackman suited-up as Wolverine shortly after shooting began, but we still haven't seen that iconic mask in live-action. If it looks anything likes the various promo/concept designs we've seen, though, fans should be very happy indeed.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

Rumors relating to the movie's plot continue to run rampant, and a recent one from Daniel Richtman may shed some more light on this "new Multiverse concept" we've been hearing about.

According to the scooper, D&W will introduce something known as "The Anchor." As far as we can tell, this means that when a Multiversal Variant is killed (presumably in the Battleworld-like area from the teaser and set photos), their world begins to decay until it vanishes from existence.

It sounds like a similar concept to the pruning from the Loki Disney+ series, and, if accurate, could back up rumors that this movie will serve as a reboot of sorts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or, at the very least, make some major course corrections to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

marvel72
marvel72 - 4/7/2024, 9:45 AM
I think Alex Ross should paint all comic book movie posters and they should be homages to classic covers.

Superman movie = Action Comics #1 or Superman #1 for example.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 9:46 AM
Head pool looks awesome.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2024, 9:55 AM
Random Deadpool and Wolverine variants are the least interesting aspect of this movie.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 10:03 AM
@mountainman - A simple solution would be to just not watch the movie?
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2024, 10:13 AM
@SonOfAGif - Or…to hope Marvel produces quality movies that focus more on quality storytelling than lazy variants and cameos.

You know, if you get what you want (anyone with any criticism to not watch), the MCU will continue to fail at the box office right?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 10:18 AM
@mountainman - The entire concept of the Multiverse is variants and alternate universes. The Multiverse Saga has grossed $8.1 Billion combined. But keep pretending that Marvel Studios is tanking.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 10:01 AM
Calling it now. Kid pool will be the next "Alligator Loki" obsession. Especially if he has his lightsabers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 10:08 AM
Dig the artwork (hopefully Logan’s mask looks as good in live action as it does here)!!.

Also looking forward to seeing the DP variants aswell…

User Comment Image

The movie looks fun from the teaser so excited to check it out , hopefully it brings back some of the glory of Marvel to the eyes of some of the public again.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/7/2024, 10:12 AM
I still have a hard time believing this movie is actually happening. :)
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/7/2024, 10:26 AM
More than anything, and I’m aware this seems ridiculous, I just want them to show that white-eyes in masks look freaking awesome.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 10:29 AM
@SuperJefe - Moon Knight, Captain Marvel (Helmet), Deadpool, and Wolverine have white eyes in the MCU.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/7/2024, 10:29 AM
A second trailer should be debuting pretty soon. It may give us a wider scope as to what to expect. This film will be oversaturated with surprise cameos, tons of Easter eggs, nostalgic callbacks and the like but I’m not complaining. Out of all the variants I’m l
excited about Ladypool, Samurai pool and the Logan/wade hybrid.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/7/2024, 10:31 AM
@TheMetaMan - My theory is that Samurai Pool was pruned because he is handsome and Wade is supposed to look messed up in every Universe so him being perfect is a Nexus Event. Deadpoolverine is a Nexus Event because there cannot be a hybrid of two heroes who must be seperate. Thats when Deadpool forms the Deadpool Corps to help his variants escape the void.

