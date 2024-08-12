DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Remains #1 For Third Weekend In North America; New Concept Art, Stills, And More Released

Deadpool & Wolverine crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office yesterday, but there was a battle in North America between Ryan Reynolds and his wife (who also voiced Lady Deadpool) Blake Lively.

The latter's new movie, It Ends With Us, significantly exceeded expectations and grossed $50 million over the weekend. Initially, it looked like that might be enough to dethrone the Marvel Studios movie, but no, it remained #1 for a third weekend in a row with $54 million according to Fandango.

However, Deadpool & Wolverine will not remain atop the box office this weekend because Alien: Romulus is expected to head straight to #1. 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, of course, so the House of Mouse wins either way.

In other news, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has taken to X to share some awesome behind-the-scenes images from The Void which primarily feature the movie's two leads.

Postcards from the Void pic.twitter.com/bE3wzegWjL — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) August 12, 2024

As for Reynolds, he's still sharing fun content on social media, with his latest post all about Marvel Sparkle Circles.

"At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, 'Marvel Sparkle Circle.' Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called," the actor admits. "One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a 'Marvel Sparkle Circle' as well. As though it’s canon."

"Sad as it may be, I think it’s my proudest achievement," Reynolds added shortly before also sharing some new shots of him removing his Wade Wilson "mask."

Finally, we have more must-see concept art from the R-Rated threequel. That includes John Staub's take on Deadpool and Wolverine's battle with the Deadpool Corps and Andy Park's design for the Merc with the Mouth's MCU costume.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.