DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Remains #1 For Third Weekend In North America; New Concept Art, Stills, And More Released

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Remains #1 For Third Weekend In North America; New Concept Art, Stills, And More Released

Deadpool & Wolverine retained the top spot at the North American box office this weekend, despite facing stiff competition from Blake Lively's new movie. Read on for details and even more BTS content...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office yesterday, but there was a battle in North America between Ryan Reynolds and his wife (who also voiced Lady Deadpool) Blake Lively.

The latter's new movie, It Ends With Us, significantly exceeded expectations and grossed $50 million over the weekend. Initially, it looked like that might be enough to dethrone the Marvel Studios movie, but no, it remained #1 for a third weekend in a row with $54 million according to Fandango.

However, Deadpool & Wolverine will not remain atop the box office this weekend because Alien: Romulus is expected to head straight to #1. 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, of course, so the House of Mouse wins either way.

In other news, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has taken to X to share some awesome behind-the-scenes images from The Void which primarily feature the movie's two leads.

As for Reynolds, he's still sharing fun content on social media, with his latest post all about Marvel Sparkle Circles.

"At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, 'Marvel Sparkle Circle.' Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called," the actor admits. "One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a 'Marvel Sparkle Circle' as well. As though it’s canon."

"Sad as it may be, I think it’s my proudest achievement," Reynolds added shortly before also sharing some new shots of him removing his Wade Wilson "mask."

Finally, we have more must-see concept art from the R-Rated threequel. That includes John Staub's take on Deadpool and Wolverine's battle with the Deadpool Corps and Andy Park's design for the Merc with the Mouth's MCU costume.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Chris Evans In Captain America Mode
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Chris Evans In "Captain America" Mode
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Looks For Wesley Snipes' Blade
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Looks For Wesley Snipes' Blade
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/12/2024, 2:11 PM
Absolutely love the concept art for the Deadpool Corps fight
dracula
dracula - 8/12/2024, 2:13 PM
Deadpool 4 should be Deadpool and Peter

Make Peter their Bob Agent of HYDRA
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/12/2024, 2:35 PM
@dracula - Although it’s yet to be announced, Deadpool 4 is guaranteed to be made. DP3 grossing a billion dollars is all the incentive they need. I expect an announcement by the end of the year. What direction they go with is anyone’s guess and it also might not get made until after secret wars who knows.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/12/2024, 2:48 PM
@dracula - I was hoping they would have a comic accurate Bob show up in DP&W and have Rob McElhenney play him. Green and Yellow suit and all
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/12/2024, 2:17 PM
@YouFlopped In case you missed this article.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/12/2024, 3:10 PM
@SonOfAGif - LOL I think TwoByFour is about to ban him.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/12/2024, 2:19 PM
Wolverine's hair:

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 2:21 PM
Sweet , it’s success is well deserved since it was a solid film imo!!.

User Comment Image

I also think the lack of big competition really helped aswell since this latter half of the summer hasn’t been crowded at all…

I honestly would not be surprised if Romulus also stays no 1 till early September when Beetlejuice comes out if not a bit longer (perhaps until Transformers One?).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder