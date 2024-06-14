DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Box Office Tracking Revealed And It Looks Like First R-Rated MCU Movie Will Break Records
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Box Office Tracking Revealed And It Looks Like First R-Rated MCU Movie Will Break Records
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Total Film Covers Tease Wade And Logan's Bromance And Dogpool's MCU Debut
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Total Film Covers Tease Wade And Logan's "Bromance" And Dogpool's MCU Debut
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Fogs
Fogs - 6/14/2024, 3:32 PM
I knew if there was an emotional reason for him to wear it (if true, obv)
grouch
grouch - 6/14/2024, 3:32 PM
he wore it because taylor swift told him so. this is fact my sources told me.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/14/2024, 3:34 PM
Did not read. nothing shall spoil this, I can't have any bias lol
grouch
grouch - 6/14/2024, 3:36 PM
@bobevanz - taylot swift tells him to wear it lol get spoiled bro
Origame
Origame - 6/14/2024, 3:40 PM
@bobevanz - it's a rumor.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/14/2024, 4:50 PM
@bobevanz - He wears it as a matter of pride and to represent his gay furry fetish to the world!


*end spoilers*
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/14/2024, 3:36 PM
I hope that’s true because I like that idea for this variant…

It ties well into his arc of redemption seemingly by having him honor his fallen teammates in that way.

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/14/2024, 3:39 PM
If true it doesn't make any sense. Wolverine did have a costume in the foxmen universe. Two in fact. And wore them for missions like the rest of the team.

Don't get me wrong, I get the idea is he's a variant from a world where they had comic accurate suits. But you have to keep in mind the meta narrative at play. They're basically joking we haven't seen the suit because he didn't want to. Which isn't the case.
StSteven
StSteven - 6/14/2024, 4:11 PM
@Origame - Well, 2 possible points on that: (1) This Wolverine may not be from the FoX-Men universe where he wore the black suits and in this universe he NEVER wore a uniform at all, and (2) if this is the FoX-Men universe then sure he wore the black uniforms (although he never seemed too happy about it ("You people actually go outside in these things?"), but perhaps at some point the team wanted to go with their 90s colored uniforms and that was just too much for Wolverine so he never wore his (maybe he even just stuck with the black one).

Just throwing out a couple of explanations there. Plus remember that there's that scene in the trailer where he's kneeling down by what I presume are their grave stones and he looks pretty upset so maybe after visiting their graves is when he agrees to join DP and puts on the suit (assuming that that's not just Nova messing with his head).
HenchmanSpeedy
HenchmanSpeedy - 6/14/2024, 3:50 PM
I thought it was going to be a Magneto helmet situation to keep C. Nova out of his head.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/14/2024, 4:35 PM
@HenchmanSpeedy - that's what fox would do
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 6/14/2024, 3:53 PM
Suit looks great. Wish it wasn't Jackman, but I'm keeping an open mind and hope he surprises me.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/14/2024, 3:55 PM
“which has been the prevailing theory until now“ them damn theories 😂😂😂😂😂
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/14/2024, 3:58 PM
I hope when Marvel recasts Wolverine, he's more comic accurate, and I also hope he wears the earth tone suit from the Claremont/Miller mini-series. IMO, his best suit.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2024, 4:01 PM

I have a dirty secret to reveal.

I have been on this site since a few months after its inception, and I have read comics for decades and watched all the Superhero movies since Superman in 1978.

I just want the movies to be good or great.

But I don't give a sh!t if the costumes look exactly like the comics. (*Activates shields*)

That isn't always practical, and occasionally you get a Bryan Singer stuff a bunch of hot young people into black leather, but these things happen.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/14/2024, 4:10 PM
@DocSpock - If that's what you call a dirty little secret I just got worried about my secrets... Woof.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2024, 4:19 PM
@IAmAHoot -

You give the naysayers a cookie so they won't look for your stash of 11,244 giant size packages of Nutter Butters.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/14/2024, 4:21 PM
@DocSpock - Agreed, fellow old man. The main things I care about are that they've captured the essence of the character (It feels like them, and has their defining traits) And that it's well written, so I give a shit about the character.... Now it's your checkers move, so stop getting distracted! 👴🏻
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2024, 4:23 PM
@Izaizaiza -

I agree with you completely. Wow! You're a genius. So few of us...
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/14/2024, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/14/2024, 4:07 PM
Getting a lot of friend requests lately, did I do something wrong?
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/14/2024, 4:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Keep your guard up! That's how it starts.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/14/2024, 4:12 PM
Holy crap. Speaking of Disney, I'm so happy I got rid of my stock in that awful company a few months back.

At a time when the stock market is performing generally well compared to the overall American economy, which has major issues due to rampant inflation and high interest rates, Disney's stock just fell below $100.

That's insane.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/14/2024, 4:31 PM
@HistoryofMatt - It's currently sitting at $99.97. Disney's stock has been sinking since the heart of the pandemic. It reached it's highest peak when Chapek did his massive profit cuts and it inflated the stock price only for him to sabotage the company in the years to come. Bob Iger and Disney as a whole are trying to undue the detrimental decisions that Chapek did during his tenure. Disney projects growth in the coming months with its $17B investment in Florida and it's investments in California along with reduced quantity projects and higher focus on quality. The stock will rebound again.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/14/2024, 4:36 PM
@SonOfAGif - I bought the last time it was under $100... when Chapek was getting fired. Figured it would be a good time to buy. I made $1500 when I sold at around $120 in April. I'm not mad about it. Made a little profit. Now I just gotta figure where I want to put it.

I'm just think more how the performance of the company compared to the general performance of the market is not where you want to be. Now, I also sold other individual stocks, too, but holding on my Prudential Mutual Fund, because I don't trust what it propping up market gains right now. It's a house of cards and something bad is coming. I'm not like a big trader or anything, but everything feels artificial to try propping up Weekend at Biden's. We'll see if it survives November.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/14/2024, 4:40 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I think the Stock Market post Covid is an artificial bubble. When Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or any celebrity or politician can say a comment and suddenly the stocks go up or down....WE ALL HAVE A SERIOUS PROBLEM. Opinions should not dictate the market and it seems that's what's happening. These companies do massive budget cuts and bash the competitor and suddenly their stock is up 2% from the day before. Only for it to drop significantly a week later when their budget cuts effect the consumer and investors.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/14/2024, 4:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - Yep. My worry is the "wrong" guy wins in November and Larry Fink decides to tank the stock market and the housing market at the same time. That guy gives off serious evil creep vibes.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2024, 4:21 PM

@IAmAHoot - "If that's what you call a dirty little secret I just got worried about my secrets... Woof."

You give the naysayers a cookie so they won't look for your stash of 11,244 giant size packages of Nutter Butters.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/14/2024, 4:25 PM
My theory is that this Wolverone is a variant from a universe where their Deadpool is Lady Deadpool. Because in the trailer when Deadpool tells Wolverine "Hi Peanut", Logan responds "Look Lady. I'm not interested." I also believe that this Wolverine is a slightly younger version of himself from the Logan movie. It would make sense that Wade wants that version as he is still upset that his movie was more emotional than his. So him selecting that one gives more credibility to X-23 returning again.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/14/2024, 4:29 PM
Seeing Wolverine in his costume is what I am looking forward to seeing the most from the movie.

I just hope we get to see Wolverine Vs The Hulk as well, even if it's for just five minutes.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/14/2024, 4:44 PM
@marvel72 - That would be super sick! But I imagine they would save that for the rumored Planet Hulk movie.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/14/2024, 4:42 PM
Not gonna lie, if Wesley Snipes Blade is in this movie, I might lose it lol. I really hope it’s more than just a brief moment.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/14/2024, 5:01 PM
@Odekahn - thank you for not lying about this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder