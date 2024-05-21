DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Reveals The Real Reason He Decided To Return As MCU's Logan

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has shared more details on what drew him back to his most famous role after bidding farewell to the clawed mutant in 2017's Logan. Find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - May 21, 2024 05:05 AM EST
2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the clawed mutant's first solo movie...and an utter disappointment. Despite that, the hero did ultimately get a (somewhat disjointed) trilogy thanks to The Wolverine and Logan, with both proving to be significant improvements. 

The latter ended Hugh Jackman's run as Wolverine by killing the character, and we expected that to be it for him. Heck, so did the actor himself as Jackman confirmed on multiple occasions that he was retiring from a role he'd been cast in nearly two decades earlier.

Ryan Reynolds managed to convince Jackman to make a comeback and he'll now play a different Wolverine Variant in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine

Recently Jackman spoke to Fandango about what drew him back to the Marvel Universe (we don't anticipate this being a one-and-done as Jackman is a dead cert for Avengers: Secret Wars). Unsurprisingly, it sounds like the chance to make up for Deadpool and Wolverine's disappointing 2009 team-up was at the forefront of his mind.

"I was on my way - I was just driving-– and literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan...for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together," he says in the player below. "And I swear to you, when I said I was done I really thought I was done."

"But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'Those two characters together...' I knew it: I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

"I literally could not wait to arrive; as soon as I arrived I rang Ryan and I said 'Let's do it.' Like, I hadn't rung my agent, no one," Jackman adds. "I had to ring my agent [after] and say 'Oh, by the way, I've just committed to a movie.' [Laughs]." 

As part of the MCU, Jackman will also don Wolverine's classic costume, a major shift from the time he spent in 20th Century Fox's version of the Marvel Universe. Will he be Marvel Studios Logan post-Secret Wars? That remains to be seen.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Gets Hilariously Unserious New Synopsis
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get VERY Close In New NSFW Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/21/2024, 5:24 AM
Please be a good movie
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/21/2024, 6:46 AM
@vectorsigma - It is a great movie. In fact it just might be everyone’s favourite X-men movie. You will like it. You just have to adjust your expectations. It’s the only way to get the most out of it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2024, 5:27 AM
I don't know if anyone remembers, but Jackman actually said several times, in interviews for Logan that the only thing he would return as Wolverine for would be the MCU.

He said I'm absolutely retired as Wolverine, unless I get to be in the MCU then I'll come back.

I'd look for a quote, but I gots shits to do, I gots to go!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/21/2024, 6:06 AM
@ObserverIO - Boy did I have to dig a little bit, but I found his quote. In regards to the MCU when deciding that Logan would be his final time in the role...

“If that was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out [laughter]. You never know.”

https://geeksofcolor.co/2017/02/24/hugh-jackman-says-hed-keep-playing-wolverine-if-x-men-were-connected-to-mcu/
grouch
grouch - 5/21/2024, 6:19 AM
@ObserverIO - if they do go properly to the MCU, marvel really need to get off their ass and start filming stuff soon and back to back.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/21/2024, 6:22 AM
@ObserverIO -
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 5/21/2024, 5:33 AM
I’m so excited for this movie but I also have a terrible feeling about it. Weird combination of emotions.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/21/2024, 6:07 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - Every sexual encounter I've ever had...
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/21/2024, 5:33 AM
All this was all in a 15 minute long interview on youtube...

Are we gonna get an article for every sentence from this video.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2024, 5:35 AM
@OptimusCrime - yes
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/21/2024, 6:52 AM
@OptimusCrime - thank Josh for that
Gambito
Gambito - 5/21/2024, 5:50 AM
Money
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 5:58 AM
Kidding aside , I could see Jackman genuinely for the reason he stated above wanting to do the film since he’s always had an appreciation & respect for the character & the fans.

Hell , I still remember him bringing Len Wein on stage once at a Comic Con and thanking him for creating the character and giving him a career.

Having said that , I hope he isn’t the MCU Logan post Secret Wars because I would like the X-Men to start fresh in this universe (and I don’t think he will be).
grouch
grouch - 5/21/2024, 6:19 AM
does the interview explain why his hair is so weirdly not like it usually is and his mutton chops are so preciously and short.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/21/2024, 6:40 AM
People need get over the hair. Even in the comics it’s been drawn many different ways. Hoping for a great script.
But I have to say this. What is up with the shade of yellow they chose for his costume? 🤪

