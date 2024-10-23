DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Suits Up For Mystery Project - Are We Getting A HOLIDAY SPECIAL?

Months after Deadpool 2 was released in 2018, 20th Century Fox announced plans for Once Upon A Deadpool. The sequel was toned down from an R rating to PG-13 and filmmaker David Leitch returned to shoot a few new scenes, including a cameo from Fred Savage.

It made money but received a mixed response from fans and critics for being what many felt was ultimately a cash grab. Now, speculation is running rampant that we might get a Marvel Studios-produced Deadpool Holiday Special.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram last night to share some behind-the-scenes photos from a recent shoot with Blind Al actor Leslie Uggams. Look closely, and you'll notice that their apartment was decorated for Christmas. It seems some green screen work was also required.

James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was a hit on Disney+ a couple of years ago and the Merc with the Mouth could get away with one that revolves solely around Deadpool and Al in their apartment. It's also possible this is for Deadpool & Wolverine's planned Oscar campaign or even something to do with the movie's eventual streaming debut.

Social media scoopers have claimed Deadpool 4 is in the works but when Reynolds was asked about that earlier this year, he joked, "Oh, God, no. My wife and children will divorce me." Despite that, we've been led to believe both Wade Wilson and Wolverine will factor into the next Avengers movies.

This can't be anything too secretive because Reynolds wouldn't have posted it on social media in that case. He's got fans talking, though, and we're hoping an official announcement will soon follow.

Check out Reynolds' posts below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and clawed its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD earlier this week.