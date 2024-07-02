DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Taylor Swift Cameo With New Social Media Post

We thought the Deadpool & Wolverine/Taylor Swift rumours were done. However, as spoilers from the upcoming threequel find their way online thanks to a screening in China, it seems Ryan Reynolds is looking to get fans speculating again.

The actor took to Instagram today to share a never-before-seen shot of the Merc with the Mouth. It's a cool piece of imagery but presented in a way that's clearly meant to pay homage to the cover art for Swift's critically acclaimed "evermore" album.

Still not convinced? Well, Reynolds accompanied the image with the song, "evermore," playing in the background.

Does this "confirm" that Swift has a role in the movie? Not necessarily, as it may just be the actor's playful way of getting fans talking and paying homage to his real-life friend. Still, it's hard to shake the feeling that there will be a great deal of disappointment if Swift doesn't show up as someone in Deadpool & Wolverine, whether it's Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, or even herself.

A recent Entertainment Weekly story claimed that the singer will not appear in the Marvel Studios movie, though we've seen Disney make several similar denials over the years to maintain the element of surprise.

It's worth noting that rumours have since swirled about Swift playing the MCU's Blonde Phantom in a Disney+ series produced by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. That doesn't mean she can't still show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, of course, but we're not banking on it.

You can check out Reynolds' Instagram post below along with a sampling of the sort of speculation the photo he shared is already creating on social media.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.