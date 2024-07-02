DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Taylor Swift Cameo With New Social Media Post

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Taylor Swift Cameo With New Social Media Post

The Taylor Swift rumours are swirling again because Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to share a homage to the singer which has renewed speculation about a possible cameo...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We thought the Deadpool & Wolverine/Taylor Swift rumours were done. However, as spoilers from the upcoming threequel find their way online thanks to a screening in China, it seems Ryan Reynolds is looking to get fans speculating again. 

The actor took to Instagram today to share a never-before-seen shot of the Merc with the Mouth. It's a cool piece of imagery but presented in a way that's clearly meant to pay homage to the cover art for Swift's critically acclaimed "evermore" album. 

Still not convinced? Well, Reynolds accompanied the image with the song, "evermore," playing in the background.

Does this "confirm" that Swift has a role in the movie? Not necessarily, as it may just be the actor's playful way of getting fans talking and paying homage to his real-life friend. Still, it's hard to shake the feeling that there will be a great deal of disappointment if Swift doesn't show up as someone in Deadpool & Wolverine, whether it's Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, or even herself. 

A recent Entertainment Weekly story claimed that the singer will not appear in the Marvel Studios movie, though we've seen Disney make several similar denials over the years to maintain the element of surprise. 

It's worth noting that rumours have since swirled about Swift playing the MCU's Blonde Phantom in a Disney+ series produced by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. That doesn't mean she can't still show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, of course, but we're not banking on it. 

You can check out Reynolds' Instagram post below along with a sampling of the sort of speculation the photo he shared is already creating on social media. 

Screenshot-2024-07-02-at-17-04-51-copy

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Major DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers Have Leaked Following First Fan Screening In China
Related:

Major DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers Have Leaked Following First Fan Screening In China
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/2/2024, 11:52 AM
I'm sure this article will, for whatever reason, incense some of the users here, so instead of reading their complaints, enjoy this instead.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/2/2024, 12:10 PM
@JoshWilding - I respect it Josh lol
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/2/2024, 12:11 PM
@JoshWilding -

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/2/2024, 12:17 PM
damn never thought i would see a marvel film rely on clout chasing for relevance 💤
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2024, 12:21 PM
@YouFlopped - Could be worse, they coulda made her the co-lead as Lady Deadpool and made the whole thing a musical.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2024, 12:22 PM
Deadpool; Folie a Trois.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/2/2024, 12:27 PM
@YouFlopped - DESPERATION
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 12:27 PM
Taylor Swift lip syncs and can't write anything but pop pornagraphy. Dave Grohl was right. Please someone with some actual songwriting ability come in and take the damned spotlight from this tyrant. She's made me hate Travis Kelce. We need the 90s revival. I was born in 91 so I didn't really get to enjoy it but Alanis Morrissette, Kathleen Hannah, L7, Hole and Courtney Love, shit even Sheryl Crow. We had women who wrote actual songs and had something to say. Music is so utterly dead now.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/2/2024, 12:29 PM
If not for Gunn's Superman next year, i wouldve conoletely lost hope on this genre.

How the mighty has fallen, left to rely on swiftie cloutchasing

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder