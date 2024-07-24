DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stars Talk Possible Spider-Man Team-Up As Formula 1 Team Alpine Reveals MCU Livery

Deadpool & Wolverine features some eXciting team-ups but, assuming these two remain in the MCU, who else could they cross paths with?

Marvel Thailand recently put that question to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and both actors had one name which instantly came to mind: Spider-Man.

"Deadpool is...part of his storyline is he wants to matter," Reynolds began. "He so badly wants to be an Avenger or part of a team and he just can't quite get there. Wolverine is everything I wish I was. He's a legend, he matters, he saves people, he's done hero stuff."

"If I could pick one, I'd love to play with Spider-Man," the actor added, prompting Jackman to say, "That would be cool. I agree, he's so cool. He's young. We could pile on him and abuse him." Praising Tom Holland, Reynolds jokingly agreed with his co-star's sentiment and said, "You can hit him as hard as you want. He gets right back up."

While we'd love to see a Deadpool & Spider-Man or Spider-Man & Wolverine movie, that's sadly unlikely when Sony Pictures is still in control of the wall-crawler. They allow Peter Parker to appear in the MCU, but would never allow Marvel Studios to start profiting off the character in this manner!

Who knows what could happen with new Avengers movies on the horizon, though?

In other news, the Alpine Formula 1 team will boast a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed livery at this weekend's Belgium Grand Prix. Why? Well, last June, Reynolds was one of several celebrities who invested $200 million in the French operation (with the goal being to eventually make them a team able to compete for race wins and world championships).

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will be driving this car on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Take a closer look at the livery below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theatres on July 26.