DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Reveals Best Look Yet At Dogpool As Ryan Reynolds Shares New Character Details

Logan won't be the only one showing off his claws in Deadpool & Wolverine because the movie is also set to introduce a unique Wade Wilson Variant: Dogpool.

While it's still unclear whether she's the Merc with the Mouth's pet or hails from another reality (which is the case in the comic books) remains to be seen, Ryan Reynolds tells Empire Online, "It’s love at first sight. [Wade] loves Dogpool."

"The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson," the actor continues. "It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew. It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple."

"Dogpool’s a Pool, so probably has some moral flexibility about where she wees and poops," Reynolds concludes.

Marvel Studios has already revealed first looks at Headpool, Kidpool, and Babypool, with the implication being that they'll be Deadpool & Wolverine's main Variants of Wade. We're expecting more surprises beyond them, of course, and there's still no word on what role each of them is set to play in this team-up adventure.

For now, though, it looks like Dogpool will be by Deadpool and Wolverine's side as they explore The Void and head into battle together.

A new look at Deadpool and Dogpool has also been revealed (with Wolverine looming in the background). You can check that out in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.