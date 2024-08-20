DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Seemingly Reveal An Alternate Ending For The Movie Involving "PeterPool"

Deadpool & Wolverine underwent reshoots earlier this year, with set photos revealing that the scene with Wade Wilson, Logan, Nicepool, and Dogpool was added during that additional photography.

We don't know what else was changed, though it looks like Marvel Studios might have altered the movie's ending.

In a social media post celebrating Rob Delaney's PeterPool, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds shared some behind-the-scenes photos and production stills showing him and the title characters back in the TVA after the final battle.

Hunter B-15 also appears to be there and it could be that this was just the conversation they had in the subway set in the TVA instead. Deadpool, Wolverine, and Peter seem engrossed in something on the TVA's monitors, though, so perhaps this was meant to set the stage for a future story?

Reynolds had another reason for sharing these images as he wanted to pay homage to Delaney and the actor's son, Henry, who tragically passed away in 2018.

"Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle — showing it can be chic AND practical. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being." "There’s more to [Rob Delaney] than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, “For Henry Delaney”. Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2." "I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of [Deadpool 2]." "If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen." "Rob has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful, loving, sad and hilarious (yes, hilarious) look at grief through his book, A Heart That Works. It’s an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed. I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone."

You can check out these new Deadpool & Wolverine images in the social posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.