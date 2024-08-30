DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE First Look Reveals Awesome New Concept Art And Keyframes

Disney has yet to announce Deadpool & Wolverine's Digital/Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD and Disney+ release dates, no great surprise when it's set to top the North American box office again this weekend.

While we wait on news of a home entertainment debut, it's been confirmed today that the Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie book will hit stores on October 29, 2024.

"From a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork to in-depth interviews with the creative team, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' is filled with all the features fans expect," reads the official description from Marvel.com.

"But now, the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' series is better than ever," it adds, "packaged in a beautiful slipcase with five exclusive lithographs, starring none other than the Merc with a Mouth and the Best There Is!"

This book will be on the pricier side with an RRP of $100 in the U.S. However, it looks like Marvel Studios has set out to make this a true collector's item and we do wonder whether that will be the norm for future "Art of" books based on the studio's movies and TV shows.

Many pieces of concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine have been shared on social media in recent weeks, though at 224 pages, we'd imagine there will be plenty more here. Hopefully, that includes a glimpse at cut concepts and characters as those are always the most fun to see.

For example, we recently got a glimpse at a scrapped sequence which was going to follow the Merc with the Mouth as he visited the Marvel Comics Universe!

Below, you can check out cover art, lithographs, and a few interior pages focusing on Deadpool & Wolverine's title characters.