DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE First Look Reveals Awesome New Concept Art And Keyframes

Disney has yet to announce Deadpool & Wolverine's Digital/Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD and Disney+ release dates, no great surprise when it's set to top the North American box office again this weekend.
While we wait on news of a home entertainment debut, it's been confirmed today that the Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie book will hit stores on October 29, 2024.
"From a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork to in-depth interviews with the creative team, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' is filled with all the features fans expect," reads the official description from Marvel.com.
"But now, the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' series is better than ever," it adds, "packaged in a beautiful slipcase with five exclusive lithographs, starring none other than the Merc with a Mouth and the Best There Is!"
This book will be on the pricier side with an RRP of $100 in the U.S. However, it looks like Marvel Studios has set out to make this a true collector's item and we do wonder whether that will be the norm for future "Art of" books based on the studio's movies and TV shows.
Many pieces of concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine have been shared on social media in recent weeks, though at 224 pages, we'd imagine there will be plenty more here. Hopefully, that includes a glimpse at cut concepts and characters as those are always the most fun to see.
For example, we recently got a glimpse at a scrapped sequence which was going to follow the Merc with the Mouth as he visited the Marvel Comics Universe!
Below, you can check out cover art, lithographs, and a few interior pages focusing on Deadpool & Wolverine's title characters.
In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."
Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.
Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.
Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.