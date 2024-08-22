DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Sees Wade Wilson Meet THE AVENGERS In The Marvel Comics Universe!

Marvel Studios has yet to establish whether animated characters will appear in that form or with live-action actors playing them if and when they share the screen with Earth-616's heroes. However, in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we did see Miles Morales meet a live-action Prowler (and most agreed it worked perfectly).

Today, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared a very early idea for Deadpool & Wolverine revealing that the Merc with the Mouth was once set to visit the Marvel Comics Universe.

"In my last post I was honoring my [first] boss ([and] creator of Deadpool) in [Rob Liefeld]. [In] this post I show you how I honored MANY comic book legends during preproduction on working on the Deadpool & Wolverine film before there was even a script," the artist explained.

"I pitched a fun idea where Deadpool would jump through multiverses and arrive at the MCU, Marvel COMICS Universe! And each character would exist in the art style of a legendary comic book artist. Each who have inspired me greatly," Park continued. "Can you name [and] identify all of these legendary artists/creators?"

This would have been amazing and is something we know many of you have been hoping to see in the Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios could go down the route of bringing the comics to life or instead adapt those classic, colourful costumes to live-action (another idea with a certain appeal).

Regardless, this is one of the wildest unused concepts for Deadpool & Wolverine we've seen so far and more are likely on the way. As you'll have noticed, Park mentions this was from before they had a script which confirms that, even then, the plan was for the Merc with the Mouth to head into the "Multiverse of Madness."

Take a closer look at Park's latest Deadpool & Wolverine concept art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.