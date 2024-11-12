DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc Uses Wolverine's Popcorn Bucket In The Most F***** Up Way Possible In New Promo

As we mentioned a little earlier today, Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+. With a record-breaking $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, we're guessing most of you have seen it already; now, though, you can watch it at home whenever you like.

While doing so, you might want to grab some popcorn. Perhaps you can put that in one of the highly sought-after Wolverine popcorn buckets released earlier this summer?

However, you probably shouldn't take any cues from the Merc with the Mouth while doing so! Yes, he uses it in exactly the NSFW way you'd expect.

We know Ryan Reynolds and Leslie Uggams recently reunited to shoot additional material and it looks like that will mostly take the form of promo videos like this (we'd imagine something is coming for Christmas and the rest will be used for the threequel's planned FYC campaign).

"His mind goes a thousand miles an hour," Uggams recently said of working with Reynolds. "Yeah. I mean, really, he comes up with...we can shoot a scene, but then he’ll come up with something else to say, and it’s always magic. And so with me, he’ll say to me, 'Leslie, do you mind saying this?' And I’ll say, 'No, let’s go for it.' Nothing is inappropriate as far as I’m concerned."

As for whether she'd be open to reprising the role in another movie, the actor confirmed, "Over and over and over. She’s so much fun. And plus, the wardrobe is great. She’s in a leisure suit with her sneakers on, and she’s happy."

You can watch this hilarious new Deadpool & Wolverine promo in the players below.

Good luck putting this one back in the vault. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/t4tAEc2ZP4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2024

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.