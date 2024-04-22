DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Was Giant-Man Skeleton A Nod To OLD MAN LOGAN? Mark Millar Weighs In

Today's new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine revealed the grim fate of a Scott Lang Variant in his Giant-Man form, and Mark Millar wonders if this is a nod to his Old Man Logan comic run...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine earlier today, and while it was somewhat light on major reveals (not a bad thing), it definitely left us with plenty to discuss.

One moment which seems to have gained a lot of attention shows a long-dead Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in his Giant-Man form, with his mask raising for the grim reveal that his skull is being used as the base of operations for the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

As you may recall, 2016's Old Man Logan Marvel Comics series also featured Giant-Man's (though that was Hank Pym) skeletal remains in a couple of panels, and writer Marl Millar wonders if the movie will go "into the Old Man Logan universe a little."

While this might be a nod to the comics, it doesn't necessarily mean there will be others - although Reynolds, Shawn Levy and co. seem to be throwing a lot of stuff at the wall for Wade Wilson's MCU debut, so we wouldn't rule it out. Could we see an older, blind Hawkeye, perhaps?

The trailer also utilizes Madonna's smash hit "Like A Prayer," which was released on this day back in 1989. Ryan Reynold's swears to "Marvel Jesus" that this is a complete coincidence, however.

A 9-minute preview of the movie screened at CinemaCon last week, and you can check out a breakdown below.

"Wade is captured by the TVA. He wakes up in an office with Matthew MacFadyen's character. He tells Deadpool that he has been chosen for a special mission to save the sacred timeline. Footage of Chris Evans' Captain America is shown and Deadpool salutes him. He sees a clip of Chris Hemsworth as Thor crying over his body. 'That happens in the distant future,' Macfadyen tells him. "'I am Marvel Jesus,'" Deadpool proclaims. He addresses the camera and says, 'Suck it Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked.' The footage ends with Deadpool getting a new super suit."

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

View Recorder