DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: What's Next For The Resistance? Exploring Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23's Futures

Between Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, we've become pretty familiar with The Void. The TVA's dumping ground for pruned timelines is also home to Alioth, a trans-temporal entity used by Kang to destroy his Variants; now, it feeds on those sent it its home.

In Marvel Studios' latest movie, it's established that the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova feeds friend and foe alike to Alioth in exchange for her continued safety. That's led to several pruned Variants forming a Resistance with a team comprised of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, X-23, and the late Johnny Storm.

While Deadpool & Wolverine finally gives each of those characters their "ending," something tells us we haven't seen the last of them. In this feature, we're taking a look at what could be next for the heroes and when and where they may next appear in the MCU.

5. Blade

Marvel Studios is still struggling to get its Blade reboot off the ground and, with the next Avengers movies fast approaching (and so much negative buzz surrounding the project), perhaps it's time to just...move on?

It would be a crying shame for us to never see Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker, but 5 years have already passed since the announcement was made at Comic-Con. The response to Wesley Snipes' return in Deadpool & Wolverine also shows what a huge shadow the Oscar-winner will be working under.

So, why not make Snipes the MCU's Blade? He saw a fair bit of action in The Void and, moving forward, could be used as a mentor of sorts to younger supernatural heroes or perhaps even his daughter from the comics, Brielle Brooks.

That feels like a much better use of the vampire hunter at this stage, anyway.

