DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: What's Next For The Resistance? Exploring Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23's Futures

Deadpool & Wolverine took us back to The Void and introduced a group of familiar Resistance fighters trying to survive Cassandra Nova's tyrannical rule. Now, we're looking at what might be next for them...

By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Between Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, we've become pretty familiar with The Void. The TVA's dumping ground for pruned timelines is also home to Alioth, a trans-temporal entity used by Kang to destroy his Variants; now, it feeds on those sent it its home. 

In Marvel Studios' latest movie, it's established that the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova feeds friend and foe alike to Alioth in exchange for her continued safety. That's led to several pruned Variants forming a Resistance with a team comprised of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, X-23, and the late Johnny Storm.

While Deadpool & Wolverine finally gives each of those characters their "ending," something tells us we haven't seen the last of them. In this feature, we're taking a look at what could be next for the heroes and when and where they may next appear in the MCU.

5. Blade



Marvel Studios is still struggling to get its Blade reboot off the ground and, with the next Avengers movies fast approaching (and so much negative buzz surrounding the project), perhaps it's time to just...move on?

It would be a crying shame for us to never see Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker, but 5 years have already passed since the announcement was made at Comic-Con. The response to Wesley Snipes' return in Deadpool & Wolverine also shows what a huge shadow the Oscar-winner will be working under.

So, why not make Snipes the MCU's Blade? He saw a fair bit of action in The Void and, moving forward, could be used as a mentor of sorts to younger supernatural heroes or perhaps even his daughter from the comics, Brielle Brooks. 

That feels like a much better use of the vampire hunter at this stage, anyway.
 

4. Elektra



Elodie Yung played Elektra in Netflix's Daredevil but, thanks to the lousy material she was saddled with, the actress failed to leave a lasting impact as the ninja assassin.

Honestly, though, the same could be said for Jennifer Garner after Daredevil and her Elektra spin-off movie. Despite that, she was undeniably impressive in Deadpool & Wolverine, kicking some serious butt (minus the Man Without Fear by her side, because, who needs him?). 

It feels like Marvel Studios' best course of action will be to recast this character for Earth-616. Yung could get another shot in Daredevil: Born Again's second season, but either way, Elektra is too good to leave on the shelf. 

A cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars - where she'd hopefully be joined by Ben Affleck's Daredevil just for the fun of it - would be welcomed, but it does feel like this Variant's story has reached its end. 
 

3. Gambit



Channing Tatum always dreamed of playing Gambit but multiple attempts by 20th Century Fox to get his solo movie into theaters failed. Then, when the Disney/Fox merger happened, the door was closed for good.

Or so we thought. 

Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, Tatum is given the chance to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine and he does so brilliantly. Yes, the accent is frequently used as a source of amusement, but it's still an essential element of the character and there's no denying the actor looks perfect in the role (particularly in that shockingly comic-accurate costume).

Whether it's as this Variant or Earth-10005's Gambit - all signs point to us seeing the "classic" X-Men after The Marvels' post-credits scene - we absolutely want the Cajun hero to show up again before the Multiverse Saga ends. 
 

2. X-23



Hugh Jackman originally bid farewell to the role of Wolverine in 2017's Logan, passing the baton to Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23. There were discussions of a solo outing for the character, though those too were stymied by the Disney/Fox merger. 

Of all the Resistance members listed here, Laura is the one Marvel Studios most obviously has future plans for. It's already been confirmed that this is the X-23 from Logan and, when Deadpool & Wolverine ends, she's with Wolverine on his new home: Earth-100005.

Marvel Studios reportedly plans to softly reboot the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars and, rather than try to find an actor to fill Jackman's boots, why not have Keen play the new Wolverine? 

She's suited up in that iconic blue and yellow costume in the comics - with the "Wolverine" codename - so there's really no reason to not make this happen. 
 

1. The Resistance Re-assembles



Early plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty called for several different Multiversal superhero teams to assemble and wage war against Kang's Variants. The villain has since been dropped and we're instead getting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Still, we like the idea of various teams coming together in these upcoming Avengers movies and would be excited to see Earth's Mightiest Heroes, X-Men, and Fantastic Four joined by The Resistance! 

There's really no reason not to bring this group back together; they each have experience with the Multiverse and TVA and, as we've seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, kick a lot of butt when they come together. Simply put, a reunion would be a blast. 

Marvel probably wasn't planning this before but may well be after the response to the R-Rated threequel; we also wouldn't say no to adding a few other legacy characters from the past to their ranks...
 

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/8/2024, 12:20 PM
This sh1t belongs in a fan fiction thread, there's no news here.
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/8/2024, 12:26 PM
Make a Logan-style Blade movie with Snipes. Don’t tie it into any cinematic universe what-so-ever. Just do a rough, beautiful, emotional tale about an older daywalker. Have Del Toro direct. Give him full control. Watch the box office explode.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 12:27 PM
I say bring back Gambit, and X-23. I think it's best to leave Blade and Electra out.

I do love Snipes' Blade, don't get me wrong. But Wesley Snipes seems to be a troubled actor, and I think it would be smart if they stayed away from him to avoid any hiccups within filming. Maybe he's changed as a person, but I'd rather see Mahershala in the role as he seems like the safer and more exciting choice at this point.

And Elektra is cool and all, but her character just doesn't seem all that grand to be part of a multiversal team tasked with saving existence. I feel like there could be a much better sub in a different female character to take her place.

Seeing more of Tatum's Gambit, and Keen's X-23 would be very welcomed by me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 12:31 PM
@RedFury - I could agree with most of that.

I mean since Mahershala is already older then you could have him occupy the same role theorized in this article as a mentor of sorts not just to his daughter in the future especially if him being the Nick Fury of the supernatural corner rumor is true.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that's very true, and they'll no doubt get a way better performance out of Ali as a dramatic actor than they would Snipes (if he'd actually leave his trailer).

I like the direction of Blade being the Nick Fury of that corner. Feels like to would fit his character well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 12:43 PM
@RedFury - yeah

Having a very experienced Bkade could be cool
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/8/2024, 12:30 PM
Channing played a Gambit caricature.
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/8/2024, 12:41 PM
@McMurdo - caricature or not he was still the MVP
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@McMurdo - I don't know. He just seemed like Gambit to me
Bryan93
Bryan93 - 8/8/2024, 12:32 PM
Nobody wants or likes Blade's daughter!!! Except for the woke freaks. Stop with that nonsense.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/8/2024, 12:35 PM
Disney+ series called "THE VOID"
They could have 8 episodes of them doing unnecessary, cartwheels and twirls.
And it'll still make more sense than "Agatha".
Fogs
Fogs - 8/8/2024, 1:08 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Damn I'd watch that.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/8/2024, 12:38 PM
It's crazy to see Wesley Snipes return to play Blade before Mahershala Ali. 💀 If I were Mahershala, I would quit right there and then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 12:42 PM
I wouldn’t be surprised if we get all , if not most of them back for Secret Wars…

However , I would want a clean slate post SW for these characters besides maybe Elektra since I wouldn’t mind if Elodie Yung came back to that role.

Say what you want about her story in Defenders or the Hand arc but I thought she had good chemistry with Charlie Cox’s Matt and ultimately liked her version of the character.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2024, 12:53 PM
I don't trust any of this speculation unless we hear it straight from MTTSH.

