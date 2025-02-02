Justin Baldoni Amends IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit With New Allegations About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool

Justin Baldoni Amends IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit With New Allegations About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool

The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively rolls on, with the It Ends With Us director claiming Ryan Reynolds targeted and bullied him with Deadpool & Wolverine inclusion of Nicepool...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

After clashing on the set of It Ends With Us, actor Blake Lively's feud with co-star and director Justin Baldoni has led to multiple lawsuits being filed. Those feature almost endless charges and counter-charges but boil down to Lively accusing Baldoni of harassment and retaliation, with Baldoni saying the Green Lantern star has defamed him.

This weekend, Baldoni has updated his lawsuit against Lively to add various claims - a full breakdown can be found on a newly launched website - including accusations of bullying from Ryan Reynolds via Deadpool & Wolverine's Nicepool.  

Baldoni and his lawyer argue that Nicepool was created by Reynolds to mock and bully him. "Reynolds portrayed Nicepool as a vicious caricature of a 'woke' feminist before concluding the character’s arc with his violent shooting death at the hands of 'Ladypool,' a character voiced by Blake Lively," the suit states.

It goes on to claim that Nicepool was "intended to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni."

The suit also alleges that the Nicepool scenes were shot in January 2024, not long after an "ambush" at Lively and Reynolds' apartment which saw Reynolds allegedly berate Baldoni and demand he apologise for things he asserts he never did.

Much has been said on TikTok about "Gordon Reynolds" receiving a thank you in It Ends With Us' credits as Ryan's fictional brother was later credited with portraying Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine

A trial isn't expected to begin until early next year so this situation isn't likely to be resolved anytime soon. Insiders believe that only a decisive victory for either side will salvage their respective reputations at this stage and it's unclear whether Marvel Studios will eventually be dragged into the whole thing (or whether any of this jeopardises Deadpool's role in the next Avengers movies).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - The Academy Awards Were Right To Disclude It
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - The Academy Awards Were Right To Disclude It
RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Plans To Remain The MCU’s WOLVERINE For At Least Another Decade Including For New Trilogy
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Plans To Remain The MCU’s WOLVERINE For At Least Another Decade Including For New Trilogy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/2/2025, 11:13 AM
We'll maybe if there was a Whineylittlebitchpool it would have been based on Justin Baldoni
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/2/2025, 11:15 AM
THE PHUCKING BEAK ON THIS GUY
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/2/2025, 11:51 AM
@harryba11zack -

None of us are perfect. 🙂
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/2/2025, 12:09 PM
@harryba11zack - He is a brave turkey warrior, do not disrespect him

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/2/2025, 11:17 AM
If the baloney guy feels targeted by the 'woke feminist' jokes, he's the one making a parody of himself, he doesn't need no help from anyone else.


This whole thing makes D&W even better than it already was, thanks jerry or whoever the [frick]
Baf
Baf - 2/2/2025, 11:18 AM
Guess he’s no so nice.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/2/2025, 11:18 AM
reboot nicepool
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 11:20 AM
She had a pair of uzi's, it was whatever Deadpool who had head exploding rounds that actually did the deed.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/2/2025, 11:25 AM
Despite seeing these headlines everywhere I know absolutely nothing about this drama. And I'm ok with that
dracula
dracula - 2/2/2025, 11:26 AM
can for sure sue for defamation base on the accusation

but he really isn't known enough to be defamed by nicepool

Would 100% bet nobody made any kind of connection between the two until he pointed it out
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/2/2025, 11:28 AM
@dracula - except for the fact that Lively included a thank you in the credits for “This Ends With Us” to Gordon Reynolds who’s a fake actor who’s listed as the actor for Nicepool in the credits to Deadpool and Wolverine.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/2/2025, 11:27 AM

Sooooo sick of this crap. I never even heard of this Baldoni guy before all this. I wish I still hadn't.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/2/2025, 11:33 AM
Everyone who’s trashing Baldoni and acting like the dude is the only POS in this situation is a Deadpool fanboy lol

Blake Lively is actual trash (even before this - there’s been plenty that’s came out about her) and at best a laughable actress. Her performance in The Town (a great film) is hilarious. I pity the editing team that had to sit through all her footage haha
RolandD
RolandD - 2/2/2025, 11:37 AM
“whether any of this jeopardises Deadpool's role in the next Avengers movies).”

Funniest thing I’ve read all day.
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 2/2/2025, 11:41 AM
"Baldoni and his lawyer argue that Nicepool was created by Reynolds to mock and bully him."

What's funny is that Nicepool would be an improvement on Baldoni's public perception
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/2/2025, 11:48 AM
After a lot of articles about this here, the blind marvel fanboys who worship Reynolds for DP are quick to call Baldoni names and defend their idol.

Watch this couple settle as they wont win this at all with all the receipts Baldoni has.
epc1122
epc1122 - 2/2/2025, 12:04 PM
Not defending anyone here but I don’t think anyone would have known if nicepool was a parody of baldoni if baldoni didn’t bring it up. Not saying it is a depiction of him and I would want to see the evidence from both sides, but the nicepool parody even if true, i don’t think people would say “oh that’s baldoni”
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/2/2025, 12:06 PM
So many are on suicide watch now they hearts have been broken as they found out what Reynolds is really like
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/2/2025, 12:11 PM
Long story short, Blake fell for Justin while working together, Reynolds found out about it and is now pushing all of this bullshit because she’s really a tramp and he’s insecure. Candice Owen laid it all out.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder