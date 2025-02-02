Justin Baldoni Amends IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit With New Allegations About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool

After clashing on the set of It Ends With Us, actor Blake Lively's feud with co-star and director Justin Baldoni has led to multiple lawsuits being filed. Those feature almost endless charges and counter-charges but boil down to Lively accusing Baldoni of harassment and retaliation, with Baldoni saying the Green Lantern star has defamed him.

This weekend, Baldoni has updated his lawsuit against Lively to add various claims - a full breakdown can be found on a newly launched website - including accusations of bullying from Ryan Reynolds via Deadpool & Wolverine's Nicepool.

Baldoni and his lawyer argue that Nicepool was created by Reynolds to mock and bully him. "Reynolds portrayed Nicepool as a vicious caricature of a 'woke' feminist before concluding the character’s arc with his violent shooting death at the hands of 'Ladypool,' a character voiced by Blake Lively," the suit states.

It goes on to claim that Nicepool was "intended to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of Baldoni."

The suit also alleges that the Nicepool scenes were shot in January 2024, not long after an "ambush" at Lively and Reynolds' apartment which saw Reynolds allegedly berate Baldoni and demand he apologise for things he asserts he never did.

Much has been said on TikTok about "Gordon Reynolds" receiving a thank you in It Ends With Us' credits as Ryan's fictional brother was later credited with portraying Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

A trial isn't expected to begin until early next year so this situation isn't likely to be resolved anytime soon. Insiders believe that only a decisive victory for either side will salvage their respective reputations at this stage and it's unclear whether Marvel Studios will eventually be dragged into the whole thing (or whether any of this jeopardises Deadpool's role in the next Avengers movies).

