Kevin Feige Shares Updates On Avengers Tower Owner, Deadpool's Future In PG-13 Movies, And More

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is doing the rounds to promote Deadpool & Wolverine and, as you'd expect, he's sprinkled some intriguing hints about the MCU's future into these many conversations.

ComicBook.com was among those that caught up with the executive this weekend and wondered whether the Merc with the Mouth could make the leap to a PG-13 project after his R-Rated team-up with Wolverine.

"Well, I mean, yes," Feige responded. "And what's fun obviously about the comics is anybody pops up anywhere. But also what's fun about the team-ups and a Marvel team-up is it's almost always characters that don't belong together."

"I remember sitting in interviews like this when we were, I think, promoting Iron Man 2, and people knew that we had Thor in production and we had announced that we were going to make an Avengers movie, and people were going, 'How in the world is Thor, this Norse mythological god, going to be able to be in a scene with Tony Stark? How's that going to work?' And my answer was, 'Well, that's kind of the movie.'"

"That's kind of the whole idea," he continued. "To take these people that shouldn't be together and put 'em together."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie, and while Blade is up next, those aren't going to become the norm for the MCU. It would also be incredibly limiting to restrict those characters to R-Rated stories, particularly when there's so much crossover potential.

Plus, Wade Wilson meeting the Avengers is a must!

Of course, Marvel Studios has found itself blessed with hundreds, if not thousands, of new characters in recent years thanks to the Disney/Fox merger. While Spider-Man still falls under the Sony Pictures umbrella, Feige can now do as he pleases with the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

"The frustration is when you don't have access to all of your characters," he acknowledged. "So when we were doing [Captain America: Civil War] for instance, or even [Avengers: Infinity War], there were just dozens of characters that we had to take out of those comic stories because we didn't have access to them. Now as we choose upcoming storylines, we don't have to do that, and we have access to all of them."

Finally, Feige was asked about Avengers Tower. It was sold to an unknown buyer in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and we've been waiting for answers ever since.

The site asked Feige if he's decided who bought it and whether we'll find out their identity soon to which he said, "Yes and yes." Based on past rumours, [Spoiler Warning] Ironheart will reveal that Mephisto currently calls the iconic landmark home.

Stay tuned for more from the Marvel Studios boss soon.