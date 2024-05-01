New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Offers Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Costumes As Early Word On Box Office Hit

The box office has never quite managed to recover from the pandemic, meaning $1 billion box office hits are no longer the norm. All eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine to "save" this summer, and early buzz in that respect is very positive.

According to Deadline, "many are putting pressure on this movie to be the belle of the ball," with the threequel booking in a three-week run on IMAX screens. That's said to be the "longest hold of any title this summer," all but guaranteeing Deadpool & Wolverine will be a hit.

Unfortunately, the trade doesn't share any specific numbers, but it's going to be a while before the movie hits tracking boards. The R-Rating won't necessarily have a negative impact either, something that's evident from the success of the previous Deadpool movies, Logan, and Joker.

A new Deadpool & Wolverine still has also been released which offers a detailed look at the title characters in their colourful superhero costumes. They both look like they've just stepped off the page, though Hugh Jackman still isn't wearing Wolverine's mask!

Promo art has suggested he'll don it at some point, though the prevailing theory right now is that the clawed mutant will wear it for a scene or two before likely deciding it isn't for him. We hope that's not the case, of course, and it's possible its being hidden to build anticipation among comic book fans and keep Jackman's face front and centre in marketing.

To view the super hi-res version of this new Deadpool & Wolverine image, click on the still below.

A new look at Dogpool has also surfaced on social media...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.