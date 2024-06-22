RUMOR: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Claims To Set Record Straight On Plans For Wesley Snipes' Blade - SPOILERS

Wesley Snipes' name keeps coming up when it comes to a possible MCU cameo and, just days after fans were left convinced they'd spotted Sticky Fingaz in Deadpool & Wolverine, we have an intriguing update.

By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2024 06:06 AM EST
There's been chatter online about Wesley Snipes returning as Blade for months now. With Multiversal movies like Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, rumours like these are par for the course and chances are the majority will be proven false.

That was the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though we'd be remiss not to point out that social media scoopers spoiled plans for John Krasinski to show up as Mister Fantastic weeks before the sequel arrived in theaters. 

Snipes showing up in the upcoming Deadpool threequel always seemed unlikely given his past with Ryan Reynolds and, earlier this week, many fans were left convinced that they'd found the small screen Daywalker played by Sticky Fingaz in a still for the movie. 

Well, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in today, confirming Snipes' Blade will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

That's all we have for you right now but if this is correct, then it's going to make a lot of fans very happy. Snipes played the iconic vampire hunter in Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, with the latter featuring Reynolds' Hannibal King. 

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumour, of course, but it may be the closest we've come to "confirmation."

"It's always overblown," Reynolds previously said of supposedly clashing with Snipes on set. "My personality is the polar opposite of Wesley. I never met Wesley, I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process."

"We all say that these actors make so much money and they live such a life of leisure and privilege, but that is a vulnerable process, stepping onto the set everyday and performing in front of 110 judgmental souls. So whatever it takes for him or anyone else to get through that in a way that is artistically fulfilling to them, I have the utmost respect for."

"I don't know if I ever got him to laugh, the guy's Blade," the actor added. "Hopefully on the inside, he's laughing kind of on the inside, I don't know? It was a challenging process. I've never experienced anything like that."

Here's how Snipes recently reacted to claims he's set to appear in the MCU:

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/22/2024, 7:04 AM
I have a scoop for you: every main character that has appeared in a non-MCU Marvel movie will appear in D&W. And if they don't appear there, they'll show in Secret Wars
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 6/22/2024, 7:05 AM
If true i'm so hyped to see him even if it's just for a few seconds. Maybe it's nostalgia playing tricks on me maybe this is a bad idea but I wants to see it.


dragon316
dragon316 - 6/22/2024, 7:17 AM
@Typhoon20 - could be blink you miss moment in background
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/22/2024, 7:29 AM
Guessing we'll get a "rumour" in a few days saying Wesley isn't in it.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 6/22/2024, 7:31 AM
I'll believe it when I see it in theaters.

These scoopers aren't extremely reliable.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/22/2024, 7:38 AM
“I never met Wesley I only met blade.” 😃😀😅😂🤣😆🤣
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/22/2024, 7:46 AM
MadThanos
MadThanos - 6/22/2024, 8:03 AM
I'm sure Blade will ask Hannibal what the hell happened to his face.

View Recorder