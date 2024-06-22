RUMOR: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Claims To Set Record Straight On Plans For Wesley Snipes' Blade - SPOILERS

There's been chatter online about Wesley Snipes returning as Blade for months now. With Multiversal movies like Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, rumours like these are par for the course and chances are the majority will be proven false.

That was the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though we'd be remiss not to point out that social media scoopers spoiled plans for John Krasinski to show up as Mister Fantastic weeks before the sequel arrived in theaters.

Snipes showing up in the upcoming Deadpool threequel always seemed unlikely given his past with Ryan Reynolds and, earlier this week, many fans were left convinced that they'd found the small screen Daywalker played by Sticky Fingaz in a still for the movie.

Well, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in today, confirming Snipes' Blade will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.

That's all we have for you right now but if this is correct, then it's going to make a lot of fans very happy. Snipes played the iconic vampire hunter in Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, with the latter featuring Reynolds' Hannibal King.

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumour, of course, but it may be the closest we've come to "confirmation."

"It's always overblown," Reynolds previously said of supposedly clashing with Snipes on set. "My personality is the polar opposite of Wesley. I never met Wesley, I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process."

"We all say that these actors make so much money and they live such a life of leisure and privilege, but that is a vulnerable process, stepping onto the set everyday and performing in front of 110 judgmental souls. So whatever it takes for him or anyone else to get through that in a way that is artistically fulfilling to them, I have the utmost respect for."

"I don't know if I ever got him to laugh, the guy's Blade," the actor added. "Hopefully on the inside, he's laughing kind of on the inside, I don't know? It was a challenging process. I've never experienced anything like that."

Here's how Snipes recently reacted to claims he's set to appear in the MCU:

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.