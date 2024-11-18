RUMOR: We May Know When The DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Sequel Will Be Released By Marvel Studios

There have been rumblings for a while about plans for a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel, no huge surprise after the massive success of Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie earlier this summer.

While a follow-up to a $1.34 billion blockbuster is a given on one hand, it raises some big questions on the other. For example, how will the Merc with the Mouth and Logan fit into whatever the MCU looks like post-Avengers: Secret Wars? Is Hugh Jackman going to play Earth-616's Logan or will the Multiverse still exist?

The latter option would give Marvel Studios a little more freedom for future projects, but Deadpool and Wolverine larking around on Earth-10005 arguably diminishes the fact each character could and should have a place on the Sacred Timeline.

It's hard to say what comes next at this stage, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, "Deadpool & Wolverine 2 will release after Secret Wars."

In some respects, this is a real "no sh*t, Sherlock" scoop because when else, apart from that one vacant slot between Doomsday and Secret Wars, would it slash its way into theaters?

Still, if this rumour is correct, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige plans to make good on his recent promise to tell more stories with the characters. For now, we'd say it's still more likely they factor into the next Avengers movies and beyond that...well, it'll depend on what Jackman and Reynolds want to do.

Bringing Deadpool and his supporting cast to Earth-616 is one thing, but if Jackman is signed up to continue playing Wolverine, that could rob us of many future stories. Well, unless the actor is willing to star in even more Marvel movies than he did for 20th Century Fox.

Reynolds was asked about the chances of another Deadpool movie last week and responded, "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one."

"It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

For what it's worth, Jackman hasn't said much about his MCU future, though Feige did confirm another actor will play Wolverine...one day.

"You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us," the executive said, "so, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way."

He'd add, "I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

Do you think we're getting Deadpool & Wolverine 2?