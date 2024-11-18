RUMOR: We May Know When The DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Sequel Will Be Released By Marvel Studios

RUMOR: We May Know When The DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Sequel Will Be Released By Marvel Studios

With rumours still swirling about plans for a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel, a new report claims to offer an idea about when we'll see Wade Wilson and Logan reunite beyond the next Avengers movies...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

There have been rumblings for a while about plans for a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel, no huge surprise after the massive success of Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie earlier this summer. 

While a follow-up to a $1.34 billion blockbuster is a given on one hand, it raises some big questions on the other. For example, how will the Merc with the Mouth and Logan fit into whatever the MCU looks like post-Avengers: Secret Wars? Is Hugh Jackman going to play Earth-616's Logan or will the Multiverse still exist?

The latter option would give Marvel Studios a little more freedom for future projects, but Deadpool and Wolverine larking around on Earth-10005 arguably diminishes the fact each character could and should have a place on the Sacred Timeline.

It's hard to say what comes next at this stage, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, "Deadpool & Wolverine 2 will release after Secret Wars." 

In some respects, this is a real "no sh*t, Sherlock" scoop because when else, apart from that one vacant slot between Doomsday and Secret Wars, would it slash its way into theaters?

Still, if this rumour is correct, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige plans to make good on his recent promise to tell more stories with the characters. For now, we'd say it's still more likely they factor into the next Avengers movies and beyond that...well, it'll depend on what Jackman and Reynolds want to do. 

Bringing Deadpool and his supporting cast to Earth-616 is one thing, but if Jackman is signed up to continue playing Wolverine, that could rob us of many future stories. Well, unless the actor is willing to star in even more Marvel movies than he did for 20th Century Fox. 

Reynolds was asked about the chances of another Deadpool movie last week and responded, "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one."

"It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

For what it's worth, Jackman hasn't said much about his MCU future, though Feige did confirm another actor will play Wolverine...one day.

"You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us," the executive said, "so, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way."

He'd add, "I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

Do you think we're getting Deadpool & Wolverine 2?

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively
RUMOR: Wesley Snipes Set To Make His MCU Return As BLADE Sooner Than You Think
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Wesley Snipes Set To Make His MCU Return As BLADE "Sooner Than You Think"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/18/2024, 3:11 PM
MTTSH

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/18/2024, 3:12 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 3:15 PM
So we dont know!...only a poet like Josh will use so many words to say that....bravo!
LSHF
LSHF - 11/18/2024, 3:15 PM
No, we may NOT know when, as production delays will ensure that we will NOT know until much later.

Once again, bullshit headlines.

Or maybe we have different definitions of the word, "know".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 3:15 PM
No shit indeed.

Also I wouldn’t mind Wade being part of the Sacred Timeline post SW but not Jackman’s Logan since I wouldn’t mind Wade want a fresh start with the X-Men.

Deadpool & Wolverine was solid and I understand from a business perspective doing a sequel but I would rather they remain a one & done…

It was a nice love letter to the Fox universe and other pre MCU CBMS but I don’t need more personally.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/18/2024, 3:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - agree with this, but you goddamn know theyre planning a sequel after all that money.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 3:21 PM
@FrankenDad - oh I wouldn’t be surprised but one can hope lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/18/2024, 3:17 PM
How about tomorrow instead?
Forthas
Forthas - 11/18/2024, 3:20 PM
It is starting to feel like the Fox X-men are more or less going to be incorporated into the MCU.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/18/2024, 3:25 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/18/2024, 3:34 PM
@Forthas - doubt it. Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence were terrible choices for their respective roles. Needs to be 86ed asap
Forthas
Forthas - 11/18/2024, 3:45 PM
@FrankenDad -
@JFerguson

Right! So far the ONLY Xmen you have seen in Marvel are the old Fox Xmen. It makes no sense to introduce a NEW Wolverine within three years if the old one is still around. Wolverine is the central XMan character. So at this rate when will they get around to the new X-men you think they are going to introduce. You do the math!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/18/2024, 3:23 PM
How about never
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 3:25 PM
For anyone that thinks this movie is just member berries or empty calories…

?si=DcsE17fDxe0Zn_xM
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/18/2024, 3:29 PM
Should be “Deadpool and Wolverine Go To Hell” throw in Aubrey Plaza’s Lady Death and tie this into Midnight Sons
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/18/2024, 4:19 PM
@JFerguson -
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/18/2024, 3:32 PM
I'd rather have X force since I feel like the trilogy ended pretty well.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/18/2024, 3:33 PM

It will happen. Too much money is involved.

And I don't care if half of you are worn out by this idea.

I say, Bring it on B!tches!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/18/2024, 3:34 PM
I enjoyed the hell out of Deadpool and wolverine but move on. What would be the purpose other than money. So many characters need to be spotlight and pushed forward. I'd rather have strange 3
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 3:40 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed

I would take almost anything else then this.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/18/2024, 3:38 PM
Yeah, they killin' the fun out of this movie.

Let it go.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/18/2024, 3:38 PM
all these lame "scoops" are too stupid at this point.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/18/2024, 3:43 PM
It'll be sooner than that,when we had phase 1 we started with Iron Man then The Incredible Hulk, Thor was meant to be next but they squeezed in Iron Man 2.

So I wouldn't be surprised to see Deadpool 4 a lot sooner.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/18/2024, 3:50 PM
If Mahershala Ali reads these rumors, whether they turn out to be true or not, I hope he's one step closer to exiting the project. Deadpool 3 and Spiderman 4 will be out before Blade. I don't think we need another Spiderman film, but I suppose (sigh) I can understand since I think he's on an "on-loan" situation between the studios.
Garnet777
Garnet777 - 11/18/2024, 4:07 PM
This site has gone to complete shit. Only come here for the funny comment sections, but you really are showing just what a shitbag you really are, Josh lol A whole article just becuase MTTSH says:-

"There is a plan for the West Coast Avengers in the MCU."

And now this one because they say "Deadpool & Wolverine 2 will release after Secret Wars."

Absolutely no credibility at all apart from just tweeting random waffle that you decide to report as your 'journalism'.


This site should do what Screenrant used to do and put up a daily Discussion page for users to talk about what they want with each other instead of clicking on this rancid shite in order to converse. It'd actually make more of a community on here...or send it to burn in Hell if people can't behave.
LSHF
LSHF - 11/18/2024, 4:09 PM
They had their time together, so now I'd rather see them individually team-up with others.
Timerider
Timerider - 11/18/2024, 4:18 PM
The sequel better have She-Hulk, so they can break the fourth wall together. I also want to see the Hulk, and maybe Kevin Feige.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder