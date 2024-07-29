Ryan Reynolds On Stunning DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE BO: "Disney Probably Doesn’t Want Me To Frame It This Way..."

Ryan Reynolds On Stunning DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE BO: &quot;Disney Probably Doesn’t Want Me To Frame It This Way...&quot;

As Deadpool and Wolverine slashes several box office records, star Ryan Reynolds has commented on the movie's incredibly impressive opening weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As many predicted, Deadpool and Wolverine has proven to be the box office jolt Marvel Studios desperately needed after a series of underperformances.

The movie has already smashed several records, climbing as high as $438.3 million worldwide for the best R-rated box office debut of all time. Domestically, the superhero team-up took in $205 million, becoming only the ninth film in Hollywood history to have crossed the $200 million milestone in its opening weekend.

Star Ryan Reynolds shared his response to the threequel's incredible box office debut with THR.

“Disney probably doesn’t want me to frame it this way, but I’ve always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film. Yes, it’s rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not.”

The reason Disney execs may take issue with Deadpool and Wolverine being referred to as a "four-quadrant," is that this term is typically reserved for movies that work equally for males and females over and under 25 - and this is by far the bloodiest, raunchiest and most profanity-laden Deadpool film yet.

Even so, there's nothing overly mean-spirited or shocking enough to give parents too much cause for concern.

“I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me,” Reynolds said in a recent NYT piece. “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/29/2024, 8:41 AM
I’m actually quite tired of DVW stories.

Please I need to know what you guys think of RDJ casting?

For [frick]s sake!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2024, 8:48 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - this summarizes the rdj casting

https://youtube.com/shorts/59sh5PzIgds?si=H1B9FeoZAQrCIylV
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 8:51 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 7/29/2024, 8:44 AM
He also said he’d never show his kids deadpool 1 and 2. It’s r-rated but toned down quite a bit from 1 and 2.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/29/2024, 8:44 AM
I have seen it, and I did like it. I was there with my 18 year old nephew, but there was a family that came in with kids who couldn't have been older than 9 or 10, and man . . . I was admittedly pretty sheltered as a kid, but I don't think it is REMOTELY acceptable for anyone under, say, 13?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 8:49 AM
@clintthahamster - agreed, i'm sure i saw a few kids who were definitly under 15 (age rating in the UK) at my screening.

I don't think they're policing it correctly! we'll see how [frick]ed the new generation is in a few more years then we can blame it on Disney officially! haha

It's the biggest R rated movie sure, but i also bet it's the biggest R rated movie that those under 18 and 15 have seen in cinemas.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 8:55 AM
@clintthahamster - I didn’t see any kids at my screening until the end , must have been maybe 10 if not a bit younger?.

Ultimately I think the parents should be aware of the rating & content and if they think it’s acceptable then so be it.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 8:45 AM
Not sure I'd let a 9 year old watch this movie.

But he can raise his kids the way he see fit.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/29/2024, 8:47 AM
I watched this movie with my embryo, and it liked it a lot.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 8:53 AM
Ehhh i dunno, what's the biggest no-no scene for a kid here?
What Nova does to a certain character?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2024, 8:57 AM
@Doomsday8888 - def
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 9:11 AM
@ObserverIO
Then... *shrugs* you see this type of gags in cartoons as well, i'm not even kiddin.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2024, 9:17 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I guess so, yeah. This is cartoon slapstick really.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/29/2024, 8:54 AM
Man some of you guys are soft. When I was 9-12 I was watching Faces of Death and Rotten.com and a bunch of other [frick]ed up shit. This was just CINEMA
Fogs
Fogs - 7/29/2024, 8:57 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I always remember watching Robocop when ai was little. That movie is awesome but so messed up, hahaha
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/29/2024, 9:21 AM
@Fogs - Lmao EXACTLY!!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 8:55 AM
C’mon, guys. We watched way worse as a 9 year old.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/29/2024, 8:58 AM
@FireandBlood - Exactly! Commando, Robocop, Total Recall, Predator, etc
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 9:03 AM
@Fogs - And don’t forget

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 9:08 AM
@FireandBlood - As a kid that shit was cool, as a grown up now, we can (should) see it was part of the problem. Protect your kids!
Fogs
Fogs - 7/29/2024, 9:09 AM
@UniqNo - wait, what? I watched all of them and am allright, never did anything wrong. And ai bet 99% of the kids didn't either. You sound like those boomers blaming videogames for the school shootings.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/29/2024, 9:09 AM
*I bet
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 9:13 AM
@UniqNo - I’m not here for wrapping my kids up in cotton wool. That’s why these later generations are so soft. They’re movies. If a kid at 9 doesn’t know the difference already, there’s bigger issues going on.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 9:15 AM
@Fogs - It's all part of the problem. I never did anything wrong either, but there's no way you can say media sex and violence doesn't impact the youth. (even if it's a small percentage).

The generation now is even more [frick]ed due to the ease of internet and social media. I get wanting to share in stuff with your kids, and Disney definitley made this look like a movie that everyone should want to watch, but it doesn't make it right.

That's just my opinion though.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 9:19 AM
@Fogs - Those little psycho kids are always the sheltered ones. Every time one of these parents moddie coddle their yutes, they develop mass porn addictions and start shooting up schools. The rest of us that was exposed to the ugliness of the world got along just fine, because we knew better.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 9:20 AM
@FireandBlood - As above. Na, i'm all for keeping it real with them and giving them realistic expectations in life, hell, watching something similar like that at home i get because you can actually talk to them about it etc, but taking them out to see it is not going to influence them in the right way, as they're thinking and growing thinking it's the social norm. "daddy what's pegging"? lol

just my opinion. Parent your kids how you want.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/29/2024, 9:28 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah, man. My dad took me to Jaws when I was 6
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 9:36 AM
@UniqNo - But you can’t hide that language from kids. If they don’t hear it one way, they’ll hear it another. You’re better off educating them on the inappropriateness of that type of language so they know when or not to use it, instead of trying to shield them from something you can’t actually shield them from. You might look like a hypocrite, but that is part of protecting and parenting your kids. The more you tell them no, they more they’ll seek other ways to do it. At least this way, you’re monitoring what they’re doing and watching.

But everyone has their own method to the madness that is being a parent. That’s just me.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 9:52 AM
@FireandBlood - Haha, you're right on the hypocrisy, that's probably about 50% of it, especially when my kid see's me on my phone watch some thot shaking her ass on intsa.

But yeah being in an environment like my home i can control that teaching them about the inappropriteness but certainly not by treating them to a movie they should be twice as old to see.

But no way am i ready to have that conversation around pegging, sexual inuendos etc...drug use maybe but certainly not about about the extra bone you get when watching gossip girl.

As you said though, to each their own.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/29/2024, 8:59 AM
Watching these movie at home, as a kid past 9pm on miramax was cool back in the day But we knew it wasnt right or socially acceptable with some of the violence and adult themes of sex and humour...

But taking kids to the screening who are going to leave thinking that kind of content is acceptable is all the way [frick]ed up.

But I'm not their parents. So [frick] it. I also guess its a bit different for him being as he was heavily involved and can offer different insight to his kid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 9:01 AM
It was a solid movie that ultimately succeeded in delivering the humor , action and heart that it seems Ryan wanted for the most part imo…

I was honestly moreso surprised at how my audience atleast seemed to get the inside baseball references & jokes since I didn’t think the GA would know all the BTS but maybe we should give them more credit then we do.

Also maybe the best opening credits sequence in the MCU lol.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2024, 9:01 AM
There were a few kids when I saw it. Little ones too. Most of the innuendo probably went over their heads, the violence is just normal to internet babies, but what Nova does to Johnny? That's gonna keep em up at night.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/29/2024, 9:03 AM
*Only makes 25 m more than WF and MoM*

BOX OFFICE SUCCESS 😂😂😂😂
Spoken
Spoken - 7/29/2024, 9:05 AM
@YouFlopped - LOL the purpose of crying on the inside is to keep it inside.
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/29/2024, 9:19 AM
@YouFlopped - I'm sorry for your loss
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/29/2024, 9:41 AM
@YouFlopped - Both of those were successfull at BO too, so making even more is a good thing.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/29/2024, 9:10 AM
This is the first CBM since Wakanda forever that has me wanting to go for a 2nd viewing straight away.

I hardly ever search for bootleg youtube clips of cbms unless I really enjoyed them but this is where I'm at.

And this is coming from someone who watched deadpool 2 once and once only because it was so meh.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/29/2024, 9:16 AM
@FireandBlood - defo gonna watch it again bro, I wasn't expecting to like it so much 😅
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 9:20 AM
@DeadClunge - The movie so, so good
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2024, 9:38 AM
@DeadClunge - I enjoyed it but didn’t like it THAT much, but my wife surprisingly wanted to see it again right away the next day. And she isn’t your typical comic book nerd type at all. Just a casual fan. It seems there are a lot of people who feel the same way too. This thing could have serious legs
