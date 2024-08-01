Wolverine Co-Creator Roy Thomas Says "My Name Should Have Come First" On DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Credit

Roy Thomas took over from Stan Lee as Marvel Comics editor-in-chief in 1972, and has been credited as the co-creator of several characters, including Vision, Carol Danvers, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

However, there is one particular hero he's been lobbying for recognition in having a hand in creating along with Len Wein, John Romita Sr. and Herb Trimpe for many years: Wolverine.

Thomas was finally given his credit in Deadpool and Wolverine, but the news has not sat well with everyone, including the late Len Wein's widow Christine Valada.

“I’m not privy to what the financial arrangements might be [with Thomas] and I don’t particularly care,” Valada said in an interview with Forbes earlier this year. “This is not about finances. This is about stolen valor. This frankly calls my husband a liar for his entire career.”

In any case, the credit stands, and Thomas has now shared his thoughts on the movie and being recognised as a co-creator of Logan in a lengthy statement to THR.

You can check out an excerpt below.

"I’m particularly grateful to Marvel Entertainment for seeing the virtue of my position of some months ago that, building on the less formalized credits in 2017’s Logan, Len Wein, John Romita, and I all deserved official 'co-creator' status on Deadpool & Wolverine, just as the two co-creators of Deadpool have enjoyed. [Editor’s note: On Logan, Thomas was part of a list of thank yous.] Oh, sure, I strongly feel my name should have come first, not last, in the Wolverine grouping, since the Wolverine character was my concept on which Len and the others built … but hey, being listed last never hurt Oliver Hardy, Lou Costello, Jerry Lewis, or Paul McCartney, right? (Or Jack Kirby as in 'Simon and' and 'Lee and,' come to that.)"

There's a chance Thomas wasn't being entirely serious here, but his comments have still come in for some backlash online.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

