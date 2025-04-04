Disney Puts Live-Action TANGLED Movie On Hold After SNOW WHITE Bombed At The Box Office

Snow White opened in theaters last month to largely negative reviews and struggled to make an impact at either the North American or international box offices. As of now, it's made only $145 million on a reported production budget of $270 million (that number goes up to $370 million with marketing costs factored in).

Thanks to Snow White, the studio appears to be rethinking its approach to live-action remakes. The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) brings word that Tangled has been shelved (or, as studio insiders have told the trade, "put on pause").

Tangled was in active development with The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

A remake of the 2010 movie starring Mandy Moore and Donna Murphy, recent Tangled casting rumours have pointed to names like Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Pugh, Taylor Swift, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn all being eyed for their roles. There was likely some truth to those reports, but who knows which of them were seriously in contention before this production pause?

The site's report adds, "It remains uncertain whether Tangled will move forward down the road or undergo a creative rethink."

Disney still has Lilo & Stitch and Moana on the way, but going back to the drawing board with these live-action adaptations might not be the worst idea. Audiences don't seem to want shot-for-shot remakes or drastic reimaginings, suggesting that Disney needs to go back to the drawing board.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Stay tuned for updates on Tangled as we have them.