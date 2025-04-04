Disney Puts Live-Action TANGLED Movie On Hold After SNOW WHITE Bombed At The Box Office

Rumours have been swirling for months now about who will lead Disney's planned live-action remake of Tangled, but the movie has been shelved after the poor critical and commercial response to Snow White.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: THR (via Toonado.com)

Snow White opened in theaters last month to largely negative reviews and struggled to make an impact at either the North American or international box offices. As of now, it's made only $145 million on a reported production budget of $270 million (that number goes up to $370 million with marketing costs factored in).

Thanks to Snow White, the studio appears to be rethinking its approach to live-action remakes. The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) brings word that Tangled has been shelved (or, as studio insiders have told the trade, "put on pause"). 

Tangled was in active development with The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

A remake of the 2010 movie starring Mandy Moore and Donna Murphy, recent Tangled casting rumours have pointed to names like Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Pugh, Taylor Swift, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn all being eyed for their roles. There was likely some truth to those reports, but who knows which of them were seriously in contention before this production pause? 

The site's report adds, "It remains uncertain whether Tangled will move forward down the road or undergo a creative rethink."

Disney still has Lilo & Stitch and Moana on the way, but going back to the drawing board with these live-action adaptations might not be the worst idea. Audiences don't seem to want shot-for-shot remakes or drastic reimaginings, suggesting that Disney needs to go back to the drawing board. 

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

Stay tuned for updates on Tangled as we have them.

DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/4/2025, 6:48 AM
lol
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 6:49 AM
"Audiences don't seem to want shot-for-shot remakes or drastic reimaginings,"



Audiences don't seem to want shit. Some of Yall don't know how much more rosy your lives would be if you stopped hating things and started seeing the fun and joy around you. Stop skating uphill if you will.


I'll say the new lion king universe has been entertaining. Smart changes have been made to gel Mufasa and the lion king remake.
Looking forward to seeing more stories told in that series

Also seeing the movie through the eyes of my 2.5 year. Her first encounter with animation has been via cgi. Moana, frozen, lion king. So she isn't into the animation styles from the 90s. I say that to say, younger generation only know what they know. They may prefer the remakes over the originals because they're more modern and pleasing to the eye in some respects

It's kinda like how I was mostly introduced to star wars universe with the phantom menace. I respect and love the originals. But nothing sparked my science fiction imagination quite like the prequel films did. And that's because I was young and motivated jaded by age and nostalgia
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 7:00 AM
@Vigor - Well said User Comment Image

I find it funny that Josh says people don’t want shot for shot remakes or even reimaginings so pretty much means they don’t want…anything then?.

I see so many people celebrating this news as confirmation that the live action remakes/reimaginings will stop (they won’t) and continuously ask for more original stories but then the latter are constantly underperforming at the box office…

So what do people want exactly?.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/4/2025, 7:01 AM
@Vigor - You realize that “audiences” refer to a large swath of people of which the people on this site only make up a very small portion right?

If a movie fails as bad as snow white did, there is zero chance that whatever group you are referring to had a significant impact on it. Moms, families, teenagers, all sorts of people rejected this. Only a small portion of them for the reasons you are alleging.

There are multiple factors to Hollywood’s current struggles:
- The economy and inflation
- Streaming and the quality of the at home watching experience
- Our cultural degradation that has led to many people behaving poorly at theaters
- Many people not liking what modern Hollywood puts out for various reasons

The thing you are referring to falls into #4. But there are many people who don’t like what modern hollywood is offering but not for the reasons you are insinuating.

You’re right that online complaining is worse today than in the past. But as far as choosing to not watch something, why is that bad? Why do people have to watch whatever slop Hollywood puts out? Each individual is free to spend their time and money how they choose to. And it’s looking more and more like spending money on Hollywood films is going to continue trending downwards.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 7:02 AM
@TheVisionary25 - people want to see things fail because it gives them a slight serotonin boost to balance out their sad miserable non-achieving existence

My theory anyway
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/4/2025, 7:03 AM
@Vigor - "people want to see things fail because it gives them a slight serotonin boost to balance out their sad miserable non-achieving existence" What if something is just bad? Or is everything good nowadays for you? lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 7:03 AM
@Vigor - I can agree with that.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/4/2025, 7:04 AM
@Vigor - "younger generation only know what they know" they know what their parents show them. If a parent with good taste shows them the original Snow White animation then they will be aware for it, simple as that. Just because someone is born in the year 2000 doesn't mean that they are not allowed to enjoy what came before. That's a stupid way of thinking.

Stop defending crap. Hate for the sake of hating is indeed bad, but this is clearly not the case here. It's a bad adaptation, with bad plot, horrible changes to the source, with a bad cast, and an extremely unlikable lead actress.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 7:05 AM
@mountainman -

"But as far as choosing to not watch something, why is that bad? "

Oh I'm all for that. You said it earlier in your post that people talk online bad about things. Grown ass men with no kids are talking about, a kids movie. Those are the haters I'm referring to. Not the people who don't want to go to the movies to spend near $40 for two to see a movie that theh can rent in a few months. I only go to the movies 2 or 3 times a year. I don't see every movie I'm interested in. But I also don't shit talk movies I'm not interested in either

Unless it's from the sonyverse 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 7:17 AM
@Vigor - agreed

People not being interested in something is fine.

People not being interested in something yet continue to comment on every article about it negatively and celebrating its failure is not.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/4/2025, 7:21 AM
@Vigor - Everything is so exhausting these days. I’ve been spending far less time online and doing my best to avoid any arguments. It’s good for my mental health. People are at each others throats over everything these days and it’s exhausting.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/4/2025, 7:23 AM
@Vigor - uh, no. these things are failing because they're bad. Some probably do, won't argue that. But not all. I think most of us really want to see and talk about good movies. When one comes out that's what we do. These movies have not been good and they fail.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 7:42 AM
@mountainman - we weren't built for this. We are reaching the limits of what human minds can emotionally handle. So many of us turn to apathy. Others turn to hate. It's hard to continue caring. I'm starting to become avoidant

The algorithms of reddit and threads has become so toxic, that it had to delete the app
I always promise I'd stop engaging in cbm but despite our differences, i still comsider us community and do respect others' opinions as long as they're not belligerent
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/4/2025, 7:44 AM
@Urubrodi - "What if something is just bad?"

Up until the last decade or so, if a movie was bad, the only people that cared were entertainment reporters and studio execs. When the Last Action Hero or Hudson Hawk or Bonfire of the Vanities tanked at the box office, there were articles in Entertainment Weekly or Rolling stone discussing the various factors that played into the film's failure, but there weren't people going "YEAH, I hope those movies fail!" because that's kind of a weird thing to care about.

At least we can agree that there've been many cases when folks around here have rooted for a movie's failure months or years before anyone could have reasonably known whether it would be good or not, yeah?
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/4/2025, 6:56 AM
I hope upcoming 2 live action remakes flop too so these cash grab will stop altogether.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/4/2025, 7:00 AM
@MartianManHuntr - loser energy
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/4/2025, 7:14 AM
@Vigor - Ok.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/4/2025, 6:56 AM
lol that Disney post "The most talked about movie of the year arrives" They do realise that the "talk" is not positive right? XD
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/4/2025, 6:57 AM
To quote Hercules,"Dreams are for rookies". Also just the wake up call Disney needed for their live-action remakes.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 4/4/2025, 7:05 AM
I don't really know why we need so many "live action" remakes...
Especially when they end up pretty much all CGI anyway...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 7:13 AM
Lol @ Disney calling Snow White “the most talked about movie of the year” which they aren’t wrong about in a way so….

User Comment Image

Anyway , this sucks since it was one of the remakes that I was looking forward to it so hopefully they do start back up with the same director atleast sooner then later.

It’s dumb that they are shelving this due to the underperformance and mixed-negative critical reception (thus far) of a movie that was imo needlessly entwined in controversy because people wanted something else to be outraged about since that’s their default setting nowadays…

It could also be due to the underperformance of The Little Mermaid (which had a mixed-positive critic reception) too hence them not doing another “Princess” movie right now but everything is pretty much not doing well or as much as it should so it’s more of an industry wide problem then anything specific.

Will be interesting to see if Moana does well then will they start pre-production on this back up or not?.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/4/2025, 7:15 AM
Damn, so no black Rapunzel with long blonde hair?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/4/2025, 8:13 AM
@IronMan616 - 🤣🤣🤣

You know they would t be able to resist. But I think Rapunzel would stay white, and Flynn would be black. If we are going to do the whole interracial couple thing, you know it’s gotta be black man and white woman.

Besides, they don’t want a straight white male hero.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/4/2025, 7:17 AM
were they going to do the thing again?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/4/2025, 7:22 AM

Now here is the stupidity of Hollywood in general and Disney in particular:

Crapfest Snow White bombs. It must be classic animation live action remake fatigue. That, plus misogyny, racism, and probably many other isms killed our movie.

What they don't get: You make a lousy movie that craps all over the beloved movie classic, and normal people don't want to take their young girls to it.

They still don't understand that.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/4/2025, 7:27 AM
@DocSpock - it's so true. If Disney had made a virtual shot-for-shot remake of the original classic, using actual people and not CGI, with just a little bit of love and reverence for the movie that started the entire effing company, it makes $1 billion and doesn't require three rounds of reshoots that balloon the budget beyond recognition. These companies are run by morons.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 4/4/2025, 8:13 AM
@DocSpock - And then you have How to Train Your Dragon, which had a well-received trailer and stellar early reactions, but nooo—it MUST be live-action fatigue or the isms that caused Snow White to fail. It couldn't possibly be because they keep hiring "talent" who don't care about—or even like—the beloved source material they're adapting, lmao.

I watched Snow White as a child, but I'm not a mega-fan like my wife. She was adamant about boycotting the movie after Ziegler's comments, but we ended up watching it for a laugh. It wasn't as terrible as it probably would have been without the backlash and reshoots, but the overall quality was lacklustre, the acting was pretty bad across the board, and it was completely devoid of the original's charm.

People are always going to complain about things like race-swapping, but at the end of the day, if an adaptation is made with respect for the original and is a genuinely good film, most people will end up giving it a fair chance and probably enjoying it.
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 4/4/2025, 7:29 AM
That’s because you cowards and haters are too yellow not trying to give this movie a chance.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/4/2025, 7:37 AM
@cyclopstb - Us "cowards" rather spend money in quality content. Supporting bad movies will add to the problem.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/4/2025, 7:46 AM
@cyclopstb - Stop crying already.
Matador
Matador - 4/4/2025, 7:57 AM
@cyclopstb - LOL

Our money doesn't grow on tress like it does at Disney.
So, spending it carefully this year means way more than watching a bad movie in this economy.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/4/2025, 8:14 AM
How about, just don’t make it woke?

