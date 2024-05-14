INSIDE OUT 2 Shares New Clip And Posters As Tickets For Pixar's Next Movie Goes on Sale

Tickets went on sale for Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 earlier today, and we're now just one month away from watching the long-awaited sequel to the 2015 hit movie. This follow-up will welcome different Emotions to now-teenager Riley's mind, and a newly released clip shows the returning fan favourites getting acquainted with Anxiety.

Earlier this year, director Kelsey Mann promised Anxiety is going to stir things up within headquarters. "Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Pixar has also shared some new posters for the movie featuring a mix of characters and we'd guess that one final trailer will head our way in the coming weeks.

The studio has struggled since the pandemic, largely because former Disney CEO Bob Chapek decided to release movies like Soul, Luca, and Turning Red on Disney+. Bypassing theaters has resulted in Pixar titles no longer feeling like must-see events on the big screen, but a sequel like this could go a long way in changing that perception.

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.

The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve, with music by Andrea Datzman.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14. Check out the new clip and posters below (via Toonado.com).