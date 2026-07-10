Live-Action Moana Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

Live-Action Moana Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

The live-action Moana remake has splashed down in theaters, but should you stick around for a mid- or post-credits scene when the story ends? We have a full, spoiler-free breakdown.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2026 12:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

This article was originally published on Toonado.com.

Critics have not been kind to Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana, and it currently sits at a "Rotten" 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. Branded "soulless" and "an unapologetic cash grab," it sounds like the movie fails to do right by the beloved 2016 Disney Animation hit.

Disney fans have said from the start that Moana doesn't need a remake. Hamilton director Thomas Kail being at the helm raised expectations, but a 1:1 adaptation without the same stunning visuals isn't what anyone was asking for. As a result, all signs point to it having a disappointing opening weekend.

Still, there's a good chance that families will show up for the latest Disney movie, and for those of you who do plan to watch Moana, we're sure you're eager to know whether it's worth sticking around for a potential post-credits scene. 

2016's Moana featured one, with the villainous Tamatoa still upside down and bemoaning the fact that, if he were more like The Little Mermaid's Sebastian, someone would probably help him. So, does this movie follow suit, given how closely it sticks to the animated version?

Disney's live-action Moana does not have a mid- or post-credits scene. When the credits roll, that's it, though you can always choose to stick around to listen to the original song "Along the Way," which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda specifically for this movie. 

Moana 2 also getting the live-action treatment seems doubtful, though a third movie from Disney Animation is in the early stages of development.

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. 

Moana's cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Jemaine Clement.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

The remake features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

Moana splashes down in theaters on July 10, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2026, 12:11 AM

Crap. The sad yesterday's rock. crap. ZZZZZzzzzz.....

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