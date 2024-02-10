MOANA 2: Lead Stars Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho Reportedly Haven't Signed Up For Sequel Yet

MOANA 2: Lead Stars Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho Reportedly Haven't Signed Up For Sequel Yet MOANA 2: Lead Stars Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho Reportedly Haven't Signed Up For Sequel Yet

Despite being announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this week, Moana 2 still hasn't secured its lead stars! However, talks are progressing well, but what does all this mean for the live-action Moana?

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

A few days ago, we learned that Disney is moving forward with Moana 2, a surprise sequel which will be released in theaters this November. How did the studio pull off such a quick turnaround? Well, largely because the movie was already in the works as a Disney+ TV series! 

It's unclear how Disney Animation has gone about turning that into a theatrical release, but Deadline (via Toonado.com) believes co-lead Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is only "in talks" to reprise his role as Maui; he hasn't signed on the dotted line. 

On the plus side, the trade says those talks are looking good, something we could have probably figured out for ourselves seeing as Johnson has already put a post up on X with the teaser and release date (it's worth noting the sneak peek also ends with Maui's familiar laugh and the actor has already boarded the live-action Moana as the same character). 

As for Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho, it's said, "We hear that the actress is in talks, but they aren’t as close as Johnson's." 

Ultimately, we have no doubt Disney will ensure both leads return and, when we spoke to Cravalho in 2022 about the now-scrapped Moana TV series, she said, "My lips are sealed, my friend. I’m very excited for Moana’s future [Laughs]."

Common sense says deals will have to be renegotiated because the project is now a movie, not a streaming title. 

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the studio was so impressed with how the Disney+ series was coming together, the decision was made to turn it into a big screen release. In other news, it's said the live-action Moana movie - which Johnson has already signed up for - will no longer be released on June 27, 2025. 

There's no word on when it will shift too but last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will have done little to help matters (unsurprisingly, production isn't even close to starting at this stage).

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina (Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be returning), Moana 2 opens in theaters on November. 27, 2024.

INSIDE OUT 2: New Sneak Peek For Upcoming Disney Movie Takes Riley On An Emotional Rollercoaster
Related:

INSIDE OUT 2: New Sneak Peek For Upcoming Disney Movie Takes Riley On An Emotional Rollercoaster
MOANA Disney+ Series Is Now Being Released In Theaters As A Movie; First Teaser Trailer And Image Released
Recommended For You:

MOANA Disney+ Series Is Now Being Released In Theaters As A Movie; First Teaser Trailer And Image Released
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/10/2024, 9:45 AM
take ya time Bob and see who deserves that check!

We tell the shareholders to tighten dey belts its cuts to make and checks to take 💪🏾
UnderpantsGnome - 2/10/2024, 9:46 AM
[frick] Dwayne!

I'll sign up and do it. I'm bald, charismatic, and can't sing. Plus I'm way cheaper.
bkmeijer1 - 2/10/2024, 9:51 AM
Kinda figured they would've atleast secured the leads before turning it into a movie. I suppose they have much confidence in this project (and the live-action movie) then.

Not that that was evident after my Disneyland visit though. There was pretty much nothing on Moana. Figured they'd push Moana more in the parks if she really was a big star.
thewanderer - 2/10/2024, 9:56 AM
@bkmeijer1 - they are doing a massive Moana section at Epcot that they’ve been working in for years. Opens soon.
Oberlin4Prez - 2/10/2024, 9:58 AM
They are desperate for a hit. But I don’t know if even these two coming back are going to be enough of the reviews are bad
Scarilian - 2/10/2024, 10:12 AM
Its something they rushed together to announced to distract people from their earnings call - considering their entire year at the box office is riding on Deadpool 3 and Mufasa.

Same way we get a bunch of Star Wars projects announced and none of those will happen.
Urubrodi - 2/10/2024, 10:35 AM
@Scarilian - Inside Out 2 will definitely make some good money as well. Plus wouldn't discard Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus.
ProfessorWhy - 2/10/2024, 10:33 AM
It's gonna take a ton of money to get Rock in a wig. Give Mamoa the role and then Dwayne can dub him in ADR

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder