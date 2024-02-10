MOANA 2: Lead Stars Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho Reportedly Haven't Signed Up For Sequel Yet

A few days ago, we learned that Disney is moving forward with Moana 2, a surprise sequel which will be released in theaters this November. How did the studio pull off such a quick turnaround? Well, largely because the movie was already in the works as a Disney+ TV series!

It's unclear how Disney Animation has gone about turning that into a theatrical release, but Deadline (via Toonado.com) believes co-lead Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is only "in talks" to reprise his role as Maui; he hasn't signed on the dotted line.

On the plus side, the trade says those talks are looking good, something we could have probably figured out for ourselves seeing as Johnson has already put a post up on X with the teaser and release date (it's worth noting the sneak peek also ends with Maui's familiar laugh and the actor has already boarded the live-action Moana as the same character).

As for Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho, it's said, "We hear that the actress is in talks, but they aren’t as close as Johnson's."

Ultimately, we have no doubt Disney will ensure both leads return and, when we spoke to Cravalho in 2022 about the now-scrapped Moana TV series, she said, "My lips are sealed, my friend. I’m very excited for Moana’s future [Laughs]."

Common sense says deals will have to be renegotiated because the project is now a movie, not a streaming title.

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the studio was so impressed with how the Disney+ series was coming together, the decision was made to turn it into a big screen release. In other news, it's said the live-action Moana movie - which Johnson has already signed up for - will no longer be released on June 27, 2025.

There's no word on when it will shift too but last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will have done little to help matters (unsurprisingly, production isn't even close to starting at this stage).

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina (Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be returning), Moana 2 opens in theaters on November. 27, 2024.