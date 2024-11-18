MUFASA: THE LION KING Character Posters And Featurette Released As Tickets Go On Sale For Disney Prequel

Tickets are now on sale for Mufasa: The Lion King, and we have some awesome character posters - featuring new and returning characters - along with a featurette and IMAX promo. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Eight new character posters for Mufasa: The Lion King have found their way online this morning (via Toonado.com) along with a new featurette to celebrate tickets for the live-action prequel going on sale. 

"Taka" will, of course, eventually be known as the villainous Scar, but it's Kiros who we expected to be this movie's big bad. We also see fan-favourites like Timon and Pumba, Rafiki, and Zazu. 

The final trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King was released at D23 Brazil (you can watch it here if you missed it) but we'd imagine Disney plans to pull out all the stops in the coming weeks.

Fans expected Jon Favreau's The Lion King to receive a follow-up of some sort, and this original story taking place long before we met Simba undeniably intriguing, especially with filmmaker Barry Jenkins at the helm.

The Lion King made over $1.6 billion in 2019 so we'd imagine Disney expects this prequel to also be a hit. Whether the movie can reach the same heights in a post-COVID theatrical landscape is another matter, but we'll be shocked if it doesn't dominate the holidays, even facing stiff competition from The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and, uh, Kraven the Hunter.

Below, you can check out a new featurette, IMAX promo, and international character posters for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny - their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. 

Mufasa: The Lion King stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings round out the supporting cast. 

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.  

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters worldwide on December 20.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/18/2024, 10:48 AM
Is the character of Kiros paying homage to Kimba? or is Disney just taking the piss now?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 10:51 AM
Even as someone who wasn’t a fan of the 2019 “live action” remake , I have to say that I do think this looks fun or atleast a definitive improvement over the Favreau one imo.

Also man Aaron Pierre’s star has risen so quickly, I still remember when he was just a supporting character in Krypton!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/18/2024, 11:08 AM
I wounder if it would have been advantageous to do a more traditional animated version and then do the photo realistic CGI version later? That could be two billion dolloars worth of Mufasa centered films as opposed to just one!
Evansly
Evansly - 11/18/2024, 11:52 AM
Glad my kids aren't interested in this or the remake. We will be catching Moana 2 first weekend though

