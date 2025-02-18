New SNOW WHITE Trailer Reveals Our Best Look Yet At The Seven "Dwarfs"

Disney has released a 60-second trailer and social media spot for Snow White, and they feature quite a bit of new footage from the Mouse House's latest live-action remake.

In addition to more of Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess arriving to the magical forest and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, we finally get to see the Seven "Dwarfs" together.

Though these CGI... people do look quite a bit like their diminutive animated counterparts - Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey - they are not expected to be referred to as Dwarfs in the movie.

Check out the new teasers below, and let us know what you think.

Snow White recently hit long-range box office tracking, and the movie is looking at a 3-day start of $63 million - $70 million, while other sources believe $65M at this point in time is more accurate.

While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman).

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next month. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.