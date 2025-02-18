New SNOW WHITE Trailer Reveals Our Best Look Yet At The Seven "Dwarfs"

Disney has released a couple of new teasers for the upcoming live-action Snow White movie, and it gives us a first look at all seven of the "Dwarfs" alongside Rachel Zegler's Princess...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 18, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Disney has released a 60-second trailer and social media spot for Snow White, and they feature quite a bit of new footage from the Mouse House's latest live-action remake.

In addition to more of Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess arriving to the magical forest and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, we finally get to see the Seven "Dwarfs" together.

Though these CGI... people do look quite a bit like their diminutive animated counterparts - Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey - they are not expected to be referred to as Dwarfs in the movie.

Check out the new teasers below, and let us know what you think.

Snow White recently hit long-range box office tracking, and the movie is looking at a 3-day start of $63 million - $70 million, while other sources believe $65M at this point in time is more accurate. 

While this wouldn't usually be seen as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman).

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next month. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/18/2025, 1:56 PM
So Disney really hates money now.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 2/18/2025, 2:00 PM
Disney brand is crazy. Cant believe box office estimates for this is 65 - 95 mil off of pre ticket sales. This movie may even profit or break even.

Thought Mufasa was boring AF and that movie is at about 680 mil world wide despite opening to only 35 mil and terrible reviews.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/18/2025, 2:04 PM
@mastakilla39 - Yup! Crazy. I haven't liked these Live Action retellings except for Cinderalla and Aladdin...but these somehow find a pretty decent amount of audience for them not to fail.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/18/2025, 2:02 PM
Aye Man...WHERE IS THAT LILO AND STITCH TRAILER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!???????????
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/18/2025, 2:02 PM
Looks like Garden Gnomes
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/18/2025, 2:03 PM
Are the magical hobo Antifa baristas still in this or did they take them out?
PC04
PC04 - 2/18/2025, 2:05 PM
@IronMan616 - Currently singing "Magical Hobo Antifa Baristas" to the Ninja Turtles theme
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/18/2025, 2:03 PM
Whoever thought to use cgi dwarves instead of actual little people.. you should be fired. Such a simple basic necessity which would have saved millions on cgi is simply dismissed. Especially since A Different Man is an oscar nominated movie which embraces people who don't look the same. They over think way too much
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/18/2025, 2:05 PM
User Comment Image

