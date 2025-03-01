SNOW WHITE Box Office Tracking Revealed - Has The Backlash Put A Dent In Its Estimated Opening Weekend?

We're now just a few short weeks away from Disney's long-delayed live-action Snow White arriving in theaters. However, it doesn't appear the movie will be breaking any box office records.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com), the divisive remake is currently tracking to open with $53 million at the North American box office. However, while that's described as "the target number," current estimates range from $48 million to $58 million.

As the trade explains, "The studio’s marketing team will now unleash its final push for Snow White. Disney believes the movie has a perfect runway, considering it will be surrounded by male-driven action fare."

On the plus side, there's said to be high awareness for the movie among its target demos, younger and teenage girls as well as women in general.

Rival studios also agree that Disney should never be underestimated; last year, Mufasa: The Lion King was written off as a flop after debuting to a lowly $35 million in the U.S. It's since gone on to gross over $700 million worldwide. That left egg on the face of many box office pundits.

Snow White's budget is thought to be upwards of $200 million following delays caused by 2023's strikes. Extensive reshoots are rumoured to have made several sweeping changes, including swapping out the "politically correct" Bandits with the classic Seven Dwarfs.

During a recent interview, lead star Rachel Zegler revealed where she currently stands on the backlash to her casting...and appeared to choose her words far more carefully than in the past (that was the source of at least some of the controversy surrounding this one).

"I interpret people’s feelings about this film as passion for it, and what an honor to be able to be a part of something that people are so passionate about," she explained. "We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us and all we can do is give our best."

Teasing what Disney fans can expect from this adaptation, Zegler said Disney "has found this beautiful, delicate balance between taking the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937" while "introducing it to this new generation."

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.