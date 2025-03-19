SNOW WHITE Set For $100 Million Global Debut As Less Positive Social Media Reactions Land

The latest box office updates for Disney's Snow White are in, and we also have some more social media reactions following a recent round of press screenings...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Disney's Snow White arrives in theaters this weekend, and updated box office estimates are in. We also have some more social media reactions following the latest press screenings.

According to Deadline, the Mouse House's latest live-action remake is on track to take in between a $45M-$50M in North America and another $55M abroad for a worldwide debut of around $100M.

This wouldn't usually be seen as a bad start, but a recent Forbes article claimed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success. The movie won't have much in the way of competition for a while, but it'll need strong legs to get it where it needs to be.

Full reviews are still under embargo, these latest X posts are definitely not as positive as the first wave.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters on March 21. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was Afraid To Invite Press To The World Premiere
SNOW WHITE Actor Believes Disney Was "Afraid" To Invite Press To The World Premiere

