SNOW WHITE Underperforms With $43 Million Debut; CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $400M Worldwide

Disney's Snow White arrived in theaters on Friday, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake looks set for a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.

The musical fantasy adventure, which stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, came in under already modest $45 million estimates with a $43 million domestic debut. The movie took in another $44.3 million overseas, which means it will fail to hit its predicted $100 million global bow with just $87.3 million.

This was enough to give Snow White the No. 1 spot, and the movie is sure to benefit from a lack of big-screen competition for the next couple of weeks before A Minecraft Movie hits theaters.

A recent Forbes article claimed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which obviously puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

Snow White received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences do seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%). That said, CinemaScore recently revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

It's slightly better news for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, which has finally managed to pass the $400 million mark worldwide.

The latest MCU movie had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and there is a possibility that the actual budget could be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots (this has not been confirmed). Even going off the initial $180M budget, the movie would probably need to make closer to $500 million to break even, based on industry standards that say a film must gross 2.5 times its budget to turn a profit.

#SnowWhite opened to just $43M this wknd at domestic #boxoffice. That's btwn $46M of Dumbo and $37M of Maleficent 2. SAT pop didn't happen, small dip instead. Disappointing start for super expensive production. $44.3M intl debut for global launch of $87.3M. China opening below… pic.twitter.com/0IKEs3d3Gw — Gitesh Pandya (TikTok @gitesh.pandya) (@GiteshPandya) March 23, 2025

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.