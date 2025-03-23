SNOW WHITE Underperforms With $43 Million Debut; CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes $400M Worldwide

The latest box office updates for Snow White are in, and it looks like Disney's new live-action remake will fail to meet already modest $45 million domestic estimates this weekend...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 23, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Disney's Snow White arrived in theaters on Friday, and the Mouse House's latest live-action remake looks set for a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.

The musical fantasy adventure, which stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, came in under already modest $45 million estimates with a $43 million domestic debut. The movie took in another $44.3 million overseas, which means it will fail to hit its predicted $100 million global bow with just $87.3 million.

This was enough to give Snow White the No. 1 spot, and the movie is sure to benefit from a lack of big-screen competition for the next couple of weeks before A Minecraft Movie hits theaters.

A recent Forbes article claimed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which obviously puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

Snow White received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences do seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%).  That said, CinemaScore recently revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

It's slightly better news for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, which has finally managed to pass the $400 million mark worldwide.

The latest MCU movie had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and there is a possibility that the actual budget could be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots (this has not been confirmed). Even going off the initial $180M budget, the movie would probably need to make closer to $500 million to break even, based on industry standards that say a film must gross 2.5 times its budget to turn a profit.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

marvel72
marvel72 - 3/23/2025, 1:55 PM
This is music to my ears,just watch the original animated classic.I am so glad that I am not invested in the MCU as I once was,so watching this fail is nothing short of what I predicted.
epc1122
epc1122 - 3/23/2025, 3:05 PM
@marvel72 - not sure why anyone would want something to fail.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/23/2025, 3:07 PM
@marvel72 - This picture has nothing to do with your comment. It has nothing to do with the quality of the movie or it's weekend box office haul.

But it made me laugh

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/23/2025, 2:02 PM
User Comment Image
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 3/23/2025, 2:11 PM
Who DIDN'T see this coming?
grif
grif - 3/23/2025, 2:12 PM
really bad start for dsiney this year
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/23/2025, 2:32 PM
@grif - Which is a good thing. Disney has dominated cinemas for too long. That's why defeats are good. Otherwise, they'll become too megalomaniacal.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/23/2025, 2:17 PM
Perfect so now for movie 5 they need to do the madbomb storyline plus I would love for either Zemo or Bucky to come back as co-lead I cannot for the love of god care for Joaquin. Alternately, I would absolutely lose it if they pit Sam against a Red Skull that just got back to earth
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/23/2025, 2:51 PM
@Gambito - Joaquin was such a bland sidekick for a character that was already a bland sidekick.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 3/23/2025, 2:18 PM
I'm shocked! SHOCKED!
CoHost
CoHost - 3/23/2025, 2:25 PM
Hire clowns, expect a circus
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/23/2025, 2:28 PM
@CoHost - It's run by clowns who are backed by activist investment money. Iger is leaving, he could care less with all that Blackrock ESG money.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/23/2025, 2:27 PM
Too soon to see if Daredevil cracked the top 10. I don't think it did given the numbers. The Star Wars side only has Andor 2 and no one is watching that. Next for Marvel is Thunderbolts and Ironheart. Lilo and Stich will probably do well and those Avatar movies always bring people out but man. If FF underperforms, they are dead.

Not Wonderman is supposed to come out in December. WM would have been a hard enough sell without race swapping both WM and Grim Reaper. They dont have a Star Wars D+ series even in pre-production.

Imagine going back to 2019 and saying Feige and team would tank Marvel and Star Wars was dead. The only thing keeping this company a float is the Disney and Pixar brands and even that is a like every other one is a bomb.

They should have Batgirl'd this one.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/23/2025, 2:30 PM
Lilo and Stitch will be their first Box office success. F4 needs to carry the momentum. Zootopia 2 will probably make almost 2 billion so there's some light at the end of the tunnel for them. I keep forgetting that Tron movie is coming out as well. At least Nine Inch Nails is doing the score. Nothing beats Daft Punk but they're probably the best choice aside from Hans Zimmer or Ludwig Goransson
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/23/2025, 2:38 PM
Lessons will be learned about what people actually want, controversies aside. No one was waiting for a live action remake of Snow White.

Lilo and Stitch live remake, however, I’ll watch the heck out of.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/23/2025, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/23/2025, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/23/2025, 2:49 PM
Even if we believe Disney's false budget reports, Cap 4 will lose them around $50m
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/23/2025, 2:52 PM
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/23/2025, 2:57 PM
71% of audiences liked this? Now is the time we recognize positive review bombing is a thing.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/23/2025, 3:00 PM
Got it...maybe I'll take Victor Smegma's advice and go see sneezy zebra instead.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/23/2025, 3:12 PM
@ToldYaSo - lmfao 🤣
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 3/23/2025, 3:07 PM
We boycott everything American and Zionist.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/23/2025, 3:09 PM
Haven't nor will I ever see it, but is it true they changed Dopey's character because it might be offensive? I heard that somewhere. It's almost too goofy to be true.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/23/2025, 3:09 PM
Snow White looks MEH in comparison the animated version like most of these Disney live-action remakes. With that being said, Lilo & Stitch looks like it'll be one of the rare cases where the live-action version can hang with the animated version🤷🏾‍♂️
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/23/2025, 3:12 PM
Cap might not break even fr, but it might "Break even".
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/23/2025, 3:20 PM
User Comment Image

