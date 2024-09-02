THE NEW MUTANTS Star Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Which Disney Princess She'd Like To Play In Live-Action

Anya Taylor-Joy has quickly established herself as one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today, largely due to acclaimed performances in The Queen's Gambit, Last Night in Soho, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and, dare we say it, The New Mutants.

There were rumours a while ago that Taylor-Joy had been eyed to play The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Silver Surfer and, while that didn't pan out, we'd be shocked if she doesn't board another major superhero franchise somewhere down the line.

Time will tell, but the actor recently told Vogue Hong Kong (via Toonado.com) that there's a very specific Disney Princess she'd like to bring to life in live-action.

"Oh! I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work," Taylor-Joy said when the publication pointed out her love of Disney. "I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me."

"I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say 'My auntie is Elsa,'" she added. "That would be pretty sick."

Disney hasn't adapted many of its modern animated titles to live-action, though that looks set to change with the upcoming Moana. Given the massive popularity of Frozen - it's already found its way to Broadway - we'd be shocked if this franchise doesn't eventually follow in its footsteps.

In the meantime, Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are being developed, with Disney Animation's chief creative officer Jennifer Lee recently explaining, "We are working on 'Frozen 4' at the same time. So, we’re working in a room where this half is 'Frozen 3,' this half is 'Frozen IV,' we’re standing in the middle going back and forth."

"We are not even fully scripted yet; we’re in early scripting, so it’s too soon to know where the musical language will go," the filmmaker continued. "What we put out today at [D23] is a lot of questions. One of those questions is, 'Who gave Elsa her powers?' And another question is, 'What happened to Hans?' But we put up a lot of questions that will be answered. And that’s only the first page of questions [that the films will reckon with]."

Frozen 3 is set to be released in theaters on November 24, 2027. The fourth instalment is currently undated. Do you think Taylor-Joy would be a good fit for Elsa in live-action?