Toy Story 5 Eyes $275 Million Global Opening As Pixar Sequel's Budget Is Revealed

Toy Story 5 Eyes $275 Million Global Opening As Pixar Sequel's Budget Is Revealed

Toy Story 5 is about to arrive in theaters, and with an estimated $275 million debut at the worldwide box office, the sequel looks set to earn back its entire budget in a single weekend.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Variety (via Toonado.com)

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters this weekend, and according to Variety (via Toonado.com), the movie is eyeing a $145 million to $150 million start in North America. Some industry experts believe it could go as high as $175 million, propelled by glowing reviews and the franchise's continued popularity.

With Toy Story 5 on track to open in the same ballpark as Inside Out 2 ($154 million) and above Zootopia 2 ($100 million), there's already a firm belief that the Pixar sequel will surpass the $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion they earned at the worldwide box office.

At this rate, Toy Story 5 will score the franchise's biggest opening, surpassing Toy Story 4 ($120 million) and Toy Story 3 ($110 million). This would also mark the biggest opening of 2026, as Woody and the gang breeze past The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's $131.7 million.

Overseas, Toy Story 5 is set for a $135 million debut and an expected $275 million start at the global box office. According to the trade, the movie cost $250 million to produce and market, so profitability is going to be very easy for the movie. 

Crucially for Disney, it maintains interest in a franchise that generates over $1 billion every year in terms of retail sales across consumer products, games and publishing. Toy Story is also Disney+'s most-watched movie with over 2 billion hours streamed globally.

In terms of competition, Toy Story 5 won't be bothered by The Death of Robin Hood and Leviticus, both of which are eyeing openings in the $3 million to $4 million range. As for Disclosure Day, it's set for a $20 million to $22 million second weekend after recently nearing $100 million worldwide.

Of course, good news for Toy Story 5 may be bad news for Supergirl. That opens next weekend, and may be unable to reach the #1 spot depending on how strong a hold the animated sequel has.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/17/2026, 7:17 PM
Nice rebound for Disney after Mando and Grogu. Plan to see it ASAP.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 7:43 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I mean , Hoppers and Devil Wears Prada 2 was there’s too and both did well also

Plus Mando & Grogu underperformed theatrically but will no doubt crush in streaming.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/17/2026, 7:20 PM
Already putting this over Shrek 5
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/17/2026, 7:20 PM
Reviews don’t mean crap he man thunderbolts transformers one had great reviews they sucked people choose what they want to see regardless what critics reviews say they think for them self not be little sheep say how want me kill movie reviews tell me what to like and see in life
China1975
China1975 - 6/17/2026, 7:26 PM
I’m not sure who at Warner brothers, thought it was a good idea to open Supergirl, a week after Toy Story 5? 😤
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/17/2026, 7:36 PM
@China1975 -

Toy Story 5s release date was announced after Supergirl had its date locked in.

They didn't know that Disney would be releasing a movie a week before them.

Nolanite out
NGFB
NGFB - 6/17/2026, 7:42 PM
A bunch of toys get upset about another toy or something. It's been done before. Pass.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/17/2026, 7:42 PM
This and Hexed are looking really good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 8:09 PM
It’s not surprising that Toy Story 5 is gonna crush given the franchise is still rather popular especially amongst kids who are one of the big driving forces behind the box office these days…

Honestly even with the likes of Minions , Moana , The Odyssey & Spider Man coming out , I think it’s very likely that Toy Story 5 is bigger then them all & becomes the highest grossing movie of the summer atleast.

Also in regards to Supergirl , it’s definitely in a tough spot sandwiched between Toy Story 5 & Minions but where would you put it?.

Moana comes out on the 10th , the Odyssey on the 17th and and BND on the 31st so you could put it between the latter 2 but that might be even dumber to do so imo.

I guess you could have moved it to August but kids start going back to school around that time so again , not the best decision either so just stay where you are and hope for the best imo!!.

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