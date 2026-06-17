Toy Story 5 Eyes $275 Million Global Opening As Pixar Sequel's Budget Is Revealed

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters this weekend, and according to Variety (via Toonado.com), the movie is eyeing a $145 million to $150 million start in North America. Some industry experts believe it could go as high as $175 million, propelled by glowing reviews and the franchise's continued popularity.

With Toy Story 5 on track to open in the same ballpark as Inside Out 2 ($154 million) and above Zootopia 2 ($100 million), there's already a firm belief that the Pixar sequel will surpass the $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion they earned at the worldwide box office.

At this rate, Toy Story 5 will score the franchise's biggest opening, surpassing Toy Story 4 ($120 million) and Toy Story 3 ($110 million). This would also mark the biggest opening of 2026, as Woody and the gang breeze past The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's $131.7 million.

Overseas, Toy Story 5 is set for a $135 million debut and an expected $275 million start at the global box office. According to the trade, the movie cost $250 million to produce and market, so profitability is going to be very easy for the movie.

Crucially for Disney, it maintains interest in a franchise that generates over $1 billion every year in terms of retail sales across consumer products, games and publishing. Toy Story is also Disney+'s most-watched movie with over 2 billion hours streamed globally.

In terms of competition, Toy Story 5 won't be bothered by The Death of Robin Hood and Leviticus, both of which are eyeing openings in the $3 million to $4 million range. As for Disclosure Day, it's set for a $20 million to $22 million second weekend after recently nearing $100 million worldwide.

Of course, good news for Toy Story 5 may be bad news for Supergirl. That opens next weekend, and may be unable to reach the #1 spot depending on how strong a hold the animated sequel has.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.