ETERNALS: Marvel Studios Confirmed To Have Scrapped Plans For Sequel

Though we did pretty much know that this was the case, anyway, we now have confirmation that Marvel Studios has scrapped plans for a sequel to Eternals...

MCU sequels used to be a regular occurrence, but Marvel Studios/Disney haven't been as quick to green-light direct follow-ups of late - and with good reason.

Several recent sequels/threequels - including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - underperformed, and with Eternals not only having the dubious honor of being the first Marvel Studios movie to drop to "rotten" status on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but also finishing up its U.S. run with a disappointing $164.9 million to give it the lowest domestic haul of any MCU-set movie aside from 2008's The Incredible Hulk ($134M), a sequel always seemed like a long shot.

Even so, it was difficult to imagine that Kevin Feige would simply decide to forget about these characters, and rumors have persisted that a sequel was in the early planning stages.

We're still not sure how accurate these reports were, but if Eternals 2 ever was in development, it isn't any more.

During a recent interview with Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington (who made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in the movie), Variety confirmed that any plans that may have been in place for a sequel have been scrapped.

Not exactly a surprise - especially given Feige's recent comments at SDCC - but does this mean we won't be seeing Sersi, Thena, Kingo and the others in live-action form (they are expected to appear in the Marvel Zombies animated series) again?

We'd say at least some of 'em will show up down the line, although they are not expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

What did you think of Eternals? Was it unfairly maligned upon release? Drop us a comment down below, and click here to find out what we made of the film.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

RUMOR: We May Know When We'll See The ETERNALS In The MCU Again
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/14/2024, 12:49 PM
Probably is another hint about Booster gold...
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/14/2024, 12:50 PM
But that cliff hanger ending tho? I actually liked Eternals for what it was. The fight scene at the end was dope as hell
rebellion
rebellion - 8/14/2024, 1:03 PM
@HammerLegFoot - LOL @ 'for what it was'. and what was it, exactly? the movie itself couldnt decide.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/14/2024, 12:52 PM
That's a shame. I guess that sequel tease will be left unfulfilled after all, unless they resolve it off-screen or in another cosmic-centric movie.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/14/2024, 12:54 PM
I just hope all the cliffhangers get solved in some way in a different movie like BNW is addressing TIH stuff.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/14/2024, 12:56 PM
Oh no


Anyways
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/14/2024, 12:57 PM
It would just be another MCU waste of some good casing. At least the cinematography was awesome and felt different.
Fares
Fares - 8/14/2024, 12:58 PM
Shame. Eternals is one of the more interesting MCU projects for me. But I get it.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 8/14/2024, 12:58 PM
The Eternals vs Inhumans
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 1:00 PM
If they are going by Kit’s comments , I would be reticent to accept that as fact since he likely might also be going on internet hearsay…

However if Variety has confirmed it (and they theme to be pretty reliable) then I can buy it less so because of the critical reception and moreso due to its financial underperformance.

It’s unfortunate since while I did have issues with it , I still find out to be decent and appreciated Marvel & Chloe Zhao trying to do something a bit different and ambitious but oh well.

I do hope the cliffhanger is resolved though and if that is in that rumored animated series then I’m down for it!!.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/14/2024, 1:00 PM
Ahhh Ikaris...
rebellion
rebellion - 8/14/2024, 1:01 PM
i still rememeber feige yapping about how eternals was this brilliant thing, filmed during golden hour, on real locations, like its the greatest thing since sliced bread... "Zhao's pitch for the movie the best he'd ever heard."


yeah. it will never not be funny.
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 8/14/2024, 1:01 PM
They gotta give us Eros and Pip in Secret Wars.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/14/2024, 1:02 PM
This movie was good 🤷🏻‍♂️
cubrn
cubrn - 8/14/2024, 1:03 PM
That’s a shame. It really was a great movie
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 8/14/2024, 1:03 PM
The failure of this movie was a shit villain.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/14/2024, 1:05 PM
Also, please don't leave us hanging with that ending, Marvel. This film still had $400m worth of people see it
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/14/2024, 1:05 PM
This is frustrating to me because 1, I liked the Eternals, lol and 2, because I feel like it set up so freakin much that now we'll probably never get answers to. The introduction of Eros and Pip, the cliff hanger ending, Black Knight reaching for the sword and being interrupted by Blade.

I guess it's possible the black Knight stuff gets picked up in Blade, but the rest, I don't see how we ever get answers to it.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 1:05 PM
I actually liked this movie just fine.
It wasn't the best but it was a long shot from the worst.

