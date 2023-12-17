FANTASTIC FOUR Fan Art Reveals What MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Star Vanessa Kirby Could Look Like As Sue Storm

As the end of 2023 draws near, we still don't know who will lead Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot. Not too long ago, it was widely reported that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is being lined up to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby remains the frontrunner to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

She's believed to be the movie's lead, with Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach eyed for the Human Torch and The Thing, respectively.

Antonio Banderas remains a contender for Galactus, while The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy is supposedly in the running for his Herald, Frankie Raye, a cosmic being who went by the name "Nova" (not to be confused with Richard Rider of the Nova Corps). Or a gender-swapped Silver Surfer. We'll see.

Today, we have some gorgeous new fan art to share with you that reveals what Kirby could look like suited up as the MCU's take on Sue. A lot of very exciting names have been linked to the character in recent months, but c'mon, could anyone look more perfect for the role than Kirby does?

Asked recently if she'll star in Fantastic Four, the British actress said, "Oh, I don't know, you'll have to ask them. I'd be very honoured to join [the movie]." It feels like she's playing deliberately coy, though there's every chance a deal still hasn't been signed.

It's looking increasingly unlikely we'll get a casting announcement before the end of the year, especially with the holidays fast approaching. You never know, though, so you'll want to keep checking back here as often as possible for updates!

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman in the MCU

— 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 10, 2023

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.