FANTASTIC FOUR Fan Art Showcases Joseph Quinn's Human Torch And Ebon Moss-Bachrach As The Thing

Unless an announcement is made this week, we won't end 2023 knowing which actors will play Marvel's First Family in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Not too long ago, it was widely reported that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is being lined up to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby still the frontrunner to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

Antonio Banderas remains a contender for Galactus, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy is supposedly in the running for his Herald, Frankie Raye, a cosmic being who went by the name "Nova" (not to be confused with Richard Rider of the Nova Corps). Or a gender-swapped Silver Surfer. That remains to be seen.

When it comes to the rest of the team, though, rumour has it Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been eyed for the Human Torch and The Thing, respectively.

Quinn is best known for his work in Stranger Things as the fan-favourite Eddie Munson, but he'll soon make his mark in theaters with roles in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2. As for Moss-Bachrach, he's had a lengthy career but most recently received praise for his work in TV shows like Andor and The Bear.

Only time will tell whether they join the MCU, but this very cool fan art reveals what both actors could look like as the heroes. Quinn does seem perfectly suited to playing the Human Torch and, while The Thing looks like, well, The Thing, there's enough of Moss-Bachrach in there to ensure he has some personality.

Neither actor has commented on possibly starring in Fantastic Four but several reliable scoopers remain convinced that they're our new Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm.

Do you think they look right for those characters based on this fan art?

2 1 R U M O R S:

J O H N N Y S T O R M



Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in the MCU

.

This is my series where I use my art and imagination to bring life to casting rumors and fan favorite castings that make their way online.



For deeper insight, please see the… pic.twitter.com/wOcIc2Duo5 — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 8, 2023 2 1 R U M O R S:

T H E T H I N G



Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing in the MCU

.

This is my series where I use my art and imagination to bring life to casting rumors and fan favorite castings that make their way online.



For deeper insight, please see the caption… pic.twitter.com/JWVRkV1MdH — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 13, 2023

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.