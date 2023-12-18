FANTASTIC FOUR Fan Art Showcases Joseph Quinn's Human Torch And Ebon Moss-Bachrach As The Thing

Newly revealed Fantastic Four fan art offers an idea of how the reboot's rumoured Human Torch and The Thing actors, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, could look in their respective Marvel roles...

By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2023 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Unless an announcement is made this week, we won't end 2023 knowing which actors will play Marvel's First Family in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Not too long ago, it was widely reported that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is being lined up to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby still the frontrunner to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

Antonio Banderas remains a contender for Galactus, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy is supposedly in the running for his Herald, Frankie Raye, a cosmic being who went by the name "Nova" (not to be confused with Richard Rider of the Nova Corps). Or a gender-swapped Silver Surfer. That remains to be seen.

When it comes to the rest of the team, though, rumour has it Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been eyed for the Human Torch and The Thing, respectively.

Quinn is best known for his work in Stranger Things as the fan-favourite Eddie Munson, but he'll soon make his mark in theaters with roles in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2. As for Moss-Bachrach, he's had a lengthy career but most recently received praise for his work in TV shows like Andor and The Bear

Only time will tell whether they join the MCU, but this very cool fan art reveals what both actors could look like as the heroes. Quinn does seem perfectly suited to playing the Human Torch and, while The Thing looks like, well, The Thing, there's enough of Moss-Bachrach in there to ensure he has some personality. 

Neither actor has commented on possibly starring in Fantastic Four but several reliable scoopers remain convinced that they're our new Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm.

Do you think they look right for those characters based on this fan art?

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/18/2023, 7:49 AM
These are horrible, and this isn't news 😆
lazlodaytona - 12/18/2023, 8:05 AM
@VISIONaryNPa2 - yeah, nobody cares about this
braunermegda - 12/18/2023, 8:20 AM
@VISIONaryNPa2 - not to mention these are AI "art"
AlexCorvis - 12/18/2023, 7:54 AM
Had to check, and it is from the same person that did that horrible Sue Storm one - looked more like Jennifer Holland than Vanessa Kirby.

This isn't much better.

I'm guessing we'll be getting at least 2 more of these from ol' Joshy boy.
lazlodaytona - 12/18/2023, 8:06 AM
@AlexCorvis - why do people have the time, or want to make this crap up?
Batmangina - 12/18/2023, 7:57 AM
How much does revenue does this retarded website actually generate?

'This is my series where I use my art and imagination to bring life to casting rumors and fan favorite castings'

This guy needs to hook up with Peach Momoko and have a few insufferable pups
WhatIfRickJames - 12/18/2023, 8:07 AM
FAN ART ISN'T NEWS
MikeyL - 12/18/2023, 8:12 AM
@natbest sorry to tag again, but can you please do something about Josh constantly posting fan art as News? Give him a warning or something? It’s lazy and, as the comments show, the community doesn’t enjoy it
ObserverIO - 12/18/2023, 8:16 AM
I thought that was Chris Evan's Human Torch at first. Are we sure this isn't AI-assisted?
ZomZom - 12/18/2023, 8:25 AM
Fan art pleasant but meaningless, really. And Quinn and Kirby WISH they looked like that! Should be called Fan Flattery.
DocSpock - 12/18/2023, 8:27 AM


Nothing to see here.

Get some tequila and move along.
PatchesOhulihan - 12/18/2023, 8:34 AM
Isn't Pedro a little old to be playing the Human Torch?
Polaris - 12/18/2023, 8:37 AM
I find the Thing one so funny. It'd look the same no matter who plays him, and when he's human he's just.. the actor.

