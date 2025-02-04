THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Posters And Stills Released As Vanessa Kirby Stuns At Trailer Launch Event

Following the release of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has shared four new posters for the movie. However, rather than focusing on each member of the team, we see the impact Marvel's First Family has had on their world.

The team's adoring public waves flags and holds up signs celebrating the heroes; we also see a little girl looking to the skies while clinging onto an action-figure version of The Thing.

The third poster shows some kids who have made their own Fantasticar, while the final one-sheet offers an exciting glimpse at the heroes in their spacesuits, the Excelsior Launchpad, and even H.E.R.B.I.E.

You can take a closer look at them below along with the first officially released stills from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

If you missed it this morning, we also have footage of The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast launching the movie's first trailer from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were on hand to field a few brief questions about the long-awaited reboot, though social media is currently going wild over just how...fantastic...Kirby looked in a dress clearly inspired by Invisible Woman.

The video should start with the cast's introduction but just skip to the 1 hour, 2-minute mark if you have any issues with that.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.