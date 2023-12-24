FANTASTIC FOUR Gets A Disappointing Casting Update As 2023 Draws To A Close

Who Marvel Studios will cast as the leads of its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot has dominated headlines this year, but as 2023 winds down, we have one final - and somewhat disappointing - update for you...

By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2023 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Over the past year, we've been inundated with Fantastic Four casting rumours.

Now, as 2023 draws to a close, we have good reason to believe Marvel's First Family will consist of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

In terms of villains, Antonio Banderas could end up playing Galactus, while Anya Taylor-Joy may be his herald, a gender-swapped Silver Surfer. Oh, and it's looking at least somewhat likely that Mads Mikkelsen is the MCU's Doctor Doom!

The problem is, none of that is confirmed!

We've heard on multiple occasions that any official announcement will only be made once everyone is in place. It's also been promised on more than one occasion that a full cast reveal would happen before 2023 is over. Alas, as you can see below in the latest update from scooper Daniel Richtman (the parent Tweet was deleted, but a fan account claimed the team has been cast and a reveal is imminent), it isn't happening. 

Some believed Marvel Studios might rush the news out before the holidays to distract from Jonathan Majors' firing as Kang; now, with Christmas looming and the New Year not far behind, there's no way news this big will be allowed to get lost in the shuffle at a time many people aren't online. 

As we head into 2024, we're optimistic good news is on the horizon; the crazy thing is, there's a very good chance none of the rumoured cast members above will be among those revealed to be taking centre stage in Fantastic Four (they are, after all, just the latest additions to an increasingly long list of names). 

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

ProfessorWhy - 12/24/2023, 3:07 PM
So this is an article about today's date and how nothing fantastic 4 related is happening on it?
ProfessorWhy - 12/24/2023, 3:08 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Probably worth 2 articles and a list
WhatIfRickJames - 12/24/2023, 3:08 PM
Why is this an article? Jesus
Origame - 12/24/2023, 3:10 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Mr ditkovich is at the door.

?si=4NrkVktBHvsW3774
MisterDoctor217 - 12/24/2023, 3:09 PM
As long as we don’t get Pedro Pascal, I’m happy.
They should take their time , this casting is very important.

These characters were the first family of the Marvel Universe, they need actors who have the same gravitas and charisma that the original 6 Avengers had.

They need this to work and it all starts with the casting.
McMurdo - 12/24/2023, 3:17 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - it's not about taking time it's about no one taking the job
Skestra - 12/24/2023, 3:10 PM
Josh has beat this horse of a topic so much, it's become paste.
DrReedRichards - 12/24/2023, 3:13 PM
@Skestra -

A Definitive 2023 Updated List Of All The MCU & DCEU Projects We Have Had Lists Made About (Number 6 Will Shock You!)
DrReedRichards - 12/24/2023, 3:11 PM
Gmoney84 - 12/24/2023, 3:14 PM
A news article about no news. This is what’s wrong with Marvel fandom. Who cares about casting rumors?? The final product is what matters.
CoHost - 12/24/2023, 3:14 PM
Jodie Comer literally said she has nothing on her schedule. She can play Sue Storm.
OptimusCrime - 12/24/2023, 3:21 PM
Josh blocked me, so my comments wont hurt him.

But what a pathetic piece of journalism.

Useless
GenD - 12/24/2023, 3:22 PM
I clicked shame on me
deamon - 12/24/2023, 3:27 PM
Fortunately.
Pedro as Reed? No thx.
Mikkelsen as Victor? No thx, he played already someone else in MCU.
Gender swap Silver Surfer? Definitely, no thx.
Marvel Studios casting crew is weak.
Dozens of actors, but they are taking same actors for different roles.
Also stop that femaling male characters. Ok for Nova as Herald, but no for femaled Silver Surfer.
Origame - 12/24/2023, 3:27 PM
This is the definition of clickbait.
SkyPop - 12/24/2023, 3:34 PM
This article reeks of desperation
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/24/2023, 3:35 PM
There was me hoping the no was when asked about Pedro Pascal
visionarydirect - 12/24/2023, 3:35 PM

Pedro Pascal as Reed? God forbid No! More like Fantastic Woke

