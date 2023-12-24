FANTASTIC FOUR Gets A Disappointing Casting Update As 2023 Draws To A Close

Over the past year, we've been inundated with Fantastic Four casting rumours.

Now, as 2023 draws to a close, we have good reason to believe Marvel's First Family will consist of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

In terms of villains, Antonio Banderas could end up playing Galactus, while Anya Taylor-Joy may be his herald, a gender-swapped Silver Surfer. Oh, and it's looking at least somewhat likely that Mads Mikkelsen is the MCU's Doctor Doom!

The problem is, none of that is confirmed!

We've heard on multiple occasions that any official announcement will only be made once everyone is in place. It's also been promised on more than one occasion that a full cast reveal would happen before 2023 is over. Alas, as you can see below in the latest update from scooper Daniel Richtman (the parent Tweet was deleted, but a fan account claimed the team has been cast and a reveal is imminent), it isn't happening.

Some believed Marvel Studios might rush the news out before the holidays to distract from Jonathan Majors' firing as Kang; now, with Christmas looming and the New Year not far behind, there's no way news this big will be allowed to get lost in the shuffle at a time many people aren't online.

As we head into 2024, we're optimistic good news is on the horizon; the crazy thing is, there's a very good chance none of the rumoured cast members above will be among those revealed to be taking centre stage in Fantastic Four (they are, after all, just the latest additions to an increasingly long list of names).

Nope and nope — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) December 23, 2023

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant stretchy strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.