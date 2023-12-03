FANTASTIC FOUR: Pedro Pascal May Be Only Confirmed Cast Member - What About The Rest Of Marvel's First Family?

With the SAG-AFTRA strike at an end, we'd expected a huge Fantastic Four casting announcement. Well, according to this latest update, Pedro Pascal is the only actor confirmed to be part of the project...

Dec 03, 2023
Last month, we learned that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is being lined up to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot. 

As far as we're aware, Vanessa Kirby remains the frontrunner to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), who is said to be the movie's lead, with Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach eyed for the Human Torch and The Thing, respectively. 

However, if this latest claim is correct, Pascal is the only member of the team who has been signed to the project. 

According to scooper KC Walsh"[It] sounds like Pascal is the only one who is set, and other castings will center around him meaning chemistry tests [and] more so it may be some time before anyone else gets confirmed."

That big casting announcement may not be as close as we thought then. 

There have also been rumblings lately that Marvel Studios is planning to give Galactus a female Herald in Fantastic Four, with some going so far as to suggest the plan is for Silver Surfer to be gender-swapped. 

Recently, it was reported that Furiosa and The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed for that villain, though most believe she'll star as Frankie Raye, a Silver Surfer-like Herald who went by the name "Nova" (not to be confused with Richard Rider of the Nova Corps).

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Reed is the brilliant strategist, Sue has invisibility and force field powers, Johnny controls fire, and while Ben possesses super strength, he's also covered by rock. The team confronts cosmic threats, explores alternate dimensions, and battles iconic foes like Doctor Doom. Their groundbreaking stories revolutionized superhero comics, emphasizing family dynamics and sci-fi adventures.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

bobevanz - 12/3/2023, 3:57 PM
This isn't confirmed Jan.. also that kong trailer looks like ass ?si=6u58oPPioS53Oxtd
HashTagSwagg - 12/3/2023, 4:01 PM
@bobevanz - The comments are where we get real news from now. Good work sir.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:02 PM
@bobevanz - I don't care, I want to see Big CGI Bad Money fight CGI Good Monkey and Angry Lizard
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:08 PM
@bobevanz - as expected. No one wants to work with Disney after the Scar Jo incident. Scar Jo sued Disney and she won. No one wants to work with Disney after their tactics
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:11 PM
@bobevanz - also yes, that trailer was underwhelming
WhatIfRickJames - 12/3/2023, 4:29 PM
@bobevanz - hot shit on a cold platter
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/3/2023, 4:33 PM
@bobevanz - it's Josh "I Made It Up" Wilding @ it again.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/3/2023, 4:34 PM
@worcestershire - ???? Wym.prople are still wanting to work fir Disney you moron.
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:46 PM
@VISIONaryNPa2 - that’s the reason they are unable to cast anyone for F4 for such a long time. Someone else also said that here btw, I’m not the first
philinterrupted - 12/3/2023, 5:02 PM
@bobevanz - after seeing Godzilla Minus One, this looks like an embarrassing amount of money wasted.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 3:58 PM
He's not confirmed though.....
Apophis71 - 12/3/2023, 4:29 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Esp odd to say he is when the one consistant rumour from the get-go was they were prioritising casting Sue first in order to ensure the chemisty works (ie sibbling one with her bro and love interest one with Reed etc) and the Invisible Woman being the focal point for the film (even if not the technical leader esp as an explicit leader isn't required in a found family)
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:33 PM
@Apophis71 - they were literally saying Adam Driver was confirmed for Reed a couple of months ago. It's all nonsense until something is actually legitimately confirmed
DrReedRichards - 12/3/2023, 3:58 PM
These! Are! Not! Un! Stab! Le! Mo! Le! Cules!
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 3:59 PM
I just don't see him as Richards. Great actor, but maybe miscast.
Fogs - 12/3/2023, 4:02 PM
@lazlodaytona - yeap.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:03 PM
@lazlodaytona - he's never been confirmed though
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 4:11 PM
@KaptainKhaos - I know. It's just a lotta talk about the guy.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:14 PM
@lazlodaytona - he's definitely a good actor and great person, I'm happy for his success but damn I can't wait for official casting to be announced so I can never hear about it again
FireandBlood - 12/3/2023, 3:59 PM
They struggling with this one and you can tell
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 4:01 PM
@FireandBlood -

I am afraid you may be correct.

If they blow it on the FF movie...... Kaboom!
Apophis71 - 12/3/2023, 4:33 PM
@FireandBlood - Scoopers make it sound like that but unsure how much weight to put into that period.

Having multiple under consideration and not confirming till doing a screen chemistry test is not abnormal however so even if the cast is in flux does not auto equate to trouble and more that we don't normaly hear about the sausage making process as much as we have from as early as we have with this film.
harryba11zack - 12/3/2023, 4:00 PM
we don't know? thats your job
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 4:02 PM

Excellent actor. He would be good as Doom, not Reed.
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:54 PM
@DocSpock - I don’t think he’ll work as doom either tbh. Not menacing enough. I’m actually warming up to him being Reed, then again it’s these renders, we don’t know the final look yet
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM
I think it’s none of them.
bkmeijer1 - 12/3/2023, 4:28 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - same. If it's them though, I wouldn't mind it
Th3Batman - 12/3/2023, 4:06 PM
Am I the only one alarmed at how long it's taking to cast this movie ? There's clearly something very wrong behind the scenes.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:29 PM
@Th3Batman - Slow and steady wins the race. Every Fantastic Four movie has sucked, so they taking their time with this
Apophis71 - 12/3/2023, 4:38 PM
@Th3Batman - We don't know for sure they haven't been locked in since before the strike, all we have is rumours but also the delay in announcement/confirming is 100% cos they wouldn't/couldn't whilst the strikes were all in effect. Add to that the pushing back of films and shows delays when filming will start which is enough reason to delay a finalised official cast list announcement.
Steel86 - 12/3/2023, 4:06 PM
Became a big fan of Joseph in Stranger Things so hope he takes it. But wish Dacre Montgomery would get more looks for gigs like this.
BobGarlen - 12/3/2023, 4:08 PM
This movie is cursed. They should just cancel and wait for the soft reboot.
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2023, 4:15 PM
Honestly with the exception of Vanessa Kirby as Sue who I’m still not sold on , I like the rest if true.

Pedro as Reed is growing on me and i think Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss Bachrach will do well as Johnny & Ben respectively.

Also , if they do the angle with Namor then this Sue definitely has a type lol.
bkmeijer1 - 12/3/2023, 4:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm not really sold on Kirby either. I could see Jodie Comer in the role though.

Also, what Namor angle?
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2023, 4:35 PM
@bkmeijer1 -
GeneralZod - 12/3/2023, 4:18 PM
"FANTASTIC FOUR: Pedro Pascal May Be Only Confirmed Cast Member".
MarvelZombie616 - 12/3/2023, 4:25 PM
I think i may be out of watching this movie.
Pedro Pascal may have the look, but i am tired of getting non-comicbook acurate casts and will vote with my wallet if i get gender or race swapped characters.
If i don't get a sense of wonder after watching the trailer (like i did with Furiosa), i will skip this.

Also, with no complete cast yet in 2023, this movie won't make it's may 2025 release date - 18 months left is very tight.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:31 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - so Pedro isn't the right kind of White? 🤣
lolal - 12/3/2023, 4:50 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Pedro Pascal is white.
BobGarlen - 12/3/2023, 4:51 PM
@KaptainKhaos - if you want to split hairs, Reed is Jewish. His maternal uncle is a Rabbi.
1 2

