GLADIATOR II Star Paul Mescal Reveals Whether There Was Any Truth To Those FANTASTIC FOUR Casting Rumors

For a time, The Fantastic Four: First Steps casting rumours were seemingly never-ending. It reached a point where it became clear Marvel Studios was approaching a lot of names for the reboot, including Gladiator II star Paul Mescal.

Or did they? Despite numerous reports that Mescal was the frontrunner for the role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch, the Irish actor has now denied ever being approached to "Flame On!" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"No, no, no. No [Laughs]," he said when Josh Horowitz asked if there was any truth to the rumours. "I don't think it's...I don't think it's for me. It's not for me. I think...I wasn't brought up watching those films. I wasn't drawn to them."

"I was more of a Lord of the Rings guy in that sense," Mescal continued. "They weren't films I was drawn to."

A conversation may have been had at one point or another but Mescal has pretty much closed the door on ever playing a superhero with these remarks. It's not for everyone, of course, though two of his Gladiator II co-stars did jump at the chance to join The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast: Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

Mescal's star is on the rise following a critically acclaimed turn in All of Us Strangers, and the Gladiator sequel was his first taste of big-budget filmmaking. So, while superheroes appear to be off the table, we could still see him in other high-profile projects.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, shooting either has or is about to wrap. A trailer could be released before 2024 ends, though Marvel Studios might choose to save that for Captain America: Brave New World next February.

You can watch the full interview with Mescal in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.