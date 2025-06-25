Johnny Storm Is Still A Ladies' Man In New Trailer Teaser For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Another trailer teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit, and this one shows more of Reed Richards' stretching powers and the Human Torch having fun with a female admirer. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released later today, and while we wait for that, another teaser is doing the rounds on social media.

Offering a closer look at a few of the scenes from yesterday's official trailer teaser (including Mister Fantastic's stretching powers), we also see Joseph Quinn's Human Torch taking delight in receiving adoration from one of his female fans. 

While we expect the MCU's Johnny Storm to be less of a player than the Variant portrayed by Chris Evans in the mid-2000s, the hero still having some traits of a ladies' man will be welcomed by fans. We've also heard that he'll have a thing for the female Silver Surfer, so don't fret, this is no chaste take on the Fantastic Four's resident hothead.

We'll have to wait and see how many new reveals today's trailer brings; Marvel Studios is either going to up the ante and drop some big reveals or continue saving the major surprises for the theatrical experience. 

"I was interested in a Johnny Storm who was more than just a ladies' man and adrenaline junkie," Quinn recently said of his approach to playing the MCU's Human Torch. "I was looking for somebody who could be a dreamer. And I think [Joseph Quinn] is an incredibly alive, spontaneous actor."

However, Johnny won't be humourless, something that's evident from Quinn describing his "method" approach to Johnny. "I tried that on day one. I turned up doused in gasoline, and Pedro was chasing me around with a match."

Discussing his co-stars, the Gladiator II star added, "Like with any family, there's times you want to kill them, but I love them to death. I would take a bullet for all three of them. That's a bit dramatic. But I love them dearly. You can't force this stuff."

Watch this new sneak peek for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below, and check back here later for the latest trailer.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

