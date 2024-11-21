Latest THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal Closer Look At Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm Wig

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still shooting in Spain and while there's not too much to talk about in these latest set photos, we do get a closer look at the wig actor Joseph Quinn is wearing to play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the MCU's Human Torch.

For those of you who might not be aware, the Gladiator II star has a buzzcut and has opted to wear a wig to play the blonde-haired Johnny. It's a convincing effort and vastly better than what poor Kate Mara had to wear for Fantastic Four's reshoots in 2015.

Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were also spotted arriving on set from afar and see the former wearing 1960s-style clothing and rocking a hairstyle that would make Jack Kirby proud.

Both Pedro Pascal and Quinn made a point of stopping to meet children from a local school and even signed their banner, making this an unforgettable day for a group of kids likely already blown away by Marvel's First Family visiting their home.

"He's an inherently funny man," Quinn previously said of Moss-Bachrach when asked about Johnny's dynamic with Ben Grimm in the movie. "I think he's amazing, and will definitely bring something very unique to his role; the dynamic is the thing that is the most important aspect of these four characters."

"I couldn't think of another three actors that could being as much vigor and life to these other characters, and I'll do my best to do the same."

Check out these new The Fantastic Four: First Steps set photos in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.