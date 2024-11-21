Latest THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal Closer Look At Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm Wig

New photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps offer a closer look at the wig Gladiator II star Joseph Quinn is wearing to bring Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, to life in the MCU...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 03:11 PM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still shooting in Spain and while there's not too much to talk about in these latest set photos, we do get a closer look at the wig actor Joseph Quinn is wearing to play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the MCU's Human Torch.

For those of you who might not be aware, the Gladiator II star has a buzzcut and has opted to wear a wig to play the blonde-haired Johnny. It's a convincing effort and vastly better than what poor Kate Mara had to wear for Fantastic Four's reshoots in 2015.

Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were also spotted arriving on set from afar and see the former wearing 1960s-style clothing and rocking a hairstyle that would make Jack Kirby proud. 

Both Pedro Pascal and Quinn made a point of stopping to meet children from a local school and even signed their banner, making this an unforgettable day for a group of kids likely already blown away by Marvel's First Family visiting their home. 

"He's an inherently funny man," Quinn previously said of Moss-Bachrach when asked about Johnny's dynamic with Ben Grimm in the movie. "I think he's amazing, and will definitely bring something very unique to his role; the dynamic is the thing that is the most important aspect of these four characters."

"I couldn't think of another three actors that could being as much vigor and life to these other characters, and I'll do my best to do the same."

Check out these new The Fantastic Four: First Steps set photos in the X posts below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/21/2024, 3:21 PM
Kirby is the only one wjo looks comic accurate.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/21/2024, 3:28 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Accurate to which comic? Other than being a blonde lady, I don't think there's much resemblance.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 3:30 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - You haven't seen the screen shots of The Thing? He looks identical to the comics.
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 3:25 PM
The woman looking at Ebon Moss-Bachrach and saying "vaya culo, ¿no?" lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 3:30 PM
@Polaris - honestly , it is lol
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 3:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - She said what I was thinking ngl
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 3:29 PM
It was pretty cool of Pedro & Joseph to come out and interact with the kids!!.

Also the wig does look nice imo , I was a bit worried about it initially but this has assuaged my concerns.

For people that are unaware , The reason he had to wear a wig is because he had a buzz cut for a movie that he was doing for Alex Garland which is a war film that he finished shooting immediately before starting FF.

Anyway , can’t wait to see him in the role and hope we get his friendship with Holland’s Peter in the near future!!.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 11/21/2024, 3:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - After DD, the next MCU hero to show up in a Spider-man movie should be Johnny imo. I'm looking forward to their dynamic
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 3:36 PM
@Polaris - agreed
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/21/2024, 3:32 PM
Quinn is wearing a wig while Pascal couldn't shave...
GameOn
GameOn - 11/21/2024, 3:55 PM
@GiverOfInfo - Reed has a beard in so many comics
gambgel
gambgel - 11/21/2024, 4:01 PM
@GiverOfInfo - yeah, its so f*** lame, lazy and annoying. Director/Pedro just didnt put any effort to look closer to the character, and he looks almost the same in most roles. Where is the diversity?

Women have to change constantly for each movie, while men are this lazy.
No excuses accepted here. sorry. (and Im not even a F4 fan, but stuff like this annoys me a lot, about this industry)
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/21/2024, 3:49 PM
That Twitter video makes Pascal look short. He looks tall in "The Last of Us." His height doesn't bother me personally. Nor do I know his height. Just an observation.

Pakent
Pakent - 11/21/2024, 3:55 PM
Look everyone, It's Mister Woke!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/21/2024, 4:20 PM
@Pakent - what does this mean?
GameOn
GameOn - 11/21/2024, 3:56 PM
I like this wig, it makes his hair look naturally blonde. I always hate in movies when actors get dye jobs or wear bad wigs and they don’t look like real people. Blonde can look so fake, but this is not bad imo

