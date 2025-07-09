"Meet The Family" In A Must-See New Featurette For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' arrival in theaters later this month, Marvel Studios has shared a new featurette exploring the dynamic between the long-awaited reboot's four lead actors...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released another featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's titled "Meet the Family." However, rather than focusing on Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch, the spotlight shifts to the actors playing them.

Delving into the bond they developed on set, we hear from stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. 

There's also plenty of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and even a fresh shot of the team's Excelsior spacecraft chasing the Silver Surfer through the cosmos (that looks like Galactus' Worldship in the distance). 

Recently, filmmaker Matt Shakman addressed how the Fantastic Four balance their role as superheroes with being a family.

"It's a tremendous amount of pressure to bring a young person into a world where essentially the world is depending on you, and that you live in the Baxter building, which is essentially a glass house that the entire world knows what you're doing day to day, and there are all these villains that want to come after you," the director explained.

"Can you be a parent? Should you be a parent? What does it mean when you are a parent to balance all of those things? And ultimately, does being a parent make you better at being a superhero?" Shakman pondered.

Anticipation for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is rapidly growing, especially with early reactions from a 30-minute preview screening hailing it as a movie with the potential to be Marvel Studios' best since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

You can watch this new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 2:11 PM
Im practicing.

Ot. Eat crow haters

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 2:39 PM
@vectorsigma - 👊 ✊️ 🤛 🤜 👊 ✊️
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/9/2025, 2:13 PM
I just have a bad feeling about this movie. It's a feeling I don't have about Superman.

I just feel that Superman is going to be disjointed and a bit all over the place.

This movie......I feel it is going to be hollow.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 2:41 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - the only real issues with supes is how much they cut out of it. It coulda been 2 and a half hours and it woulda been better for it. The pace is nuts.

I am curious to see how this film performs in the midst of Superman hype. Maybe two weeks is enough. If it is, supes might not do as well as it probably should because of this film. Reed certainly looks like a co.plete downer in the film.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/9/2025, 2:48 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - not how you think that but reviews from people say it’s good people will never make move in life without reading reviews , critics and rotten tomatoes scores first if reviews are goodd they will see it if reviews are bad they will not see to make there own judgment of there own movie early reviews say they like movie does it guarantee its success never people decide watch it find out disregard reviews critics and rotten tomatoes live your life never make move before reading reviews rotten tomatoes score you may as well like avatar movies without question live like that
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 2:52 PM
@TyrantBossMedia @McMurdo - this has the same, tired marvel formula im guessing.

It all starts with the script and how Gunn prioritizes it.

Marvel has always been suspect of changing stuff mid prod/post prod in response to outside stimuli like that thunderbolts post credit scene.

They showed john malkovich in the 1st trailer and now it is rumored he was cut there. That's how far out the production line they change stuff if true

In superman, the production is really great because the script is clean come shooting day.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/9/2025, 2:13 PM
I won't be watching this only because of crime done to silver surfer. Solidarity for SS

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/9/2025, 2:21 PM
@Martianhunter - The movie or the Meet the family video?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/9/2025, 2:23 PM
@Martianhunter - what part of canonical characters in the multiverse do you drips not understand?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/9/2025, 2:28 PM
@SummersEssex - Lol did you call him a drip?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/9/2025, 2:37 PM
@Martianhunter - Donkey, This is a Multiverse story.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/9/2025, 2:43 PM
@Martianhunter - Do think all the Women and Children will not watch FF4 because Silver Surfer not a man?
Latverian
Latverian - 7/9/2025, 3:17 PM
@Martianhunter -

You will be watching this but you'll be insisting that you haven't out of nothing but sheer brand spite.

Which is very much your right, by the way. Not everyone likes the same thing.

As is everyone else's right to point out the hypocrisy in your BS claims..

TLDR: Don't be an idiot by thinking that everyone else is.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/9/2025, 2:15 PM
The shills will come out for this movie in full force the same way they're doing it for Superman
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 2:45 PM
@WalletsClosed - dude. Dont add to the screenshots that i will be sharing in a few days
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/9/2025, 2:49 PM
@vectorsigma - Who cares about your little screenshots?

Blue Beetle has a 90%! Audience score on RT. Guess that means it's a good movie?!
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:52 PM
@WalletsClosed -

Is that why you'll have your wallet open, when you go see both films?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2025, 2:54 PM
@WalletsClosed - yes, it is a good movie imo.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/9/2025, 2:18 PM
Quinn as Human Torch is growing on me, but I think Evans is still a hard act to beat. He was just so good in that role.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/9/2025, 2:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Quinn is going to have a way better script and overall better movie. Evans embodied Johnny but this will be next level.
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:53 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

I definitely think he can beat his johnny storm, there are nuances that Evans Johnny missed, that I think Quinn will capture with Fantastic Four.
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:53 PM
@SummersEssex - I agree
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/9/2025, 2:21 PM
This movie is going to be great. Can’t wait.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 7/9/2025, 2:24 PM
I'd been saying it for a long time by now but I know these 4 had incredible fun doing making this together. And like The Avengers (especially the core 6) or The Guardians of the Galaxy this is a special fmailial bond they get to hold exclusively that no one but them gets to have. (This is also the actor theater major in me geeking out.)
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:54 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - 100%
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/9/2025, 2:30 PM
I really hope we can get at least one good comic book movie this year.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/9/2025, 2:36 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - I've heard Superman is pretty good
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 2:42 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - might wanna peep metacritic and RT babe. When the audience score is straight popping.....welp
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/9/2025, 2:50 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I heard it's been awful
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:55 PM
@TheNewYorkerr -

Ummm did you forget about Thunderbolts and Superman.
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:58 PM
@WalletsClosed - Well the majority disagree pal.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/9/2025, 3:05 PM
@HammerLegFoot - That was funny 🤣🤣
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/9/2025, 3:07 PM
@PopBye - You actually thought Thunderbolts was good? Please don’t @ me ever again LOL
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/9/2025, 3:08 PM
@McMurdo - Some days I just really wanna give you a wedgie 😂
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/9/2025, 2:35 PM
Hopefully it's not like superman love and thunder
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 2:45 PM
@AllsNotGood - Supes is nothing like Love and Thunder. I hated that film. This film, all of the dramatic moments at Kent farm, when Lois and Clark are hashing it out or in his apt....alot of the dialogue between supes and lex, Gunn goes Guardians 3 with it. He lets all of those moments breathe, thankfully. It's closest to Guardians 3 in his repertoire.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/9/2025, 3:13 PM
@McMurdo - lots of people saying Gunn injects jokes in the stupidest of times
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/9/2025, 2:36 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 2:45 PM
@AllsGood - I LOVE Bobby Lee
PopBye
PopBye - 7/9/2025, 2:59 PM
The movie looks Fantastic
