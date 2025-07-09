"Meet The Family" In A Must-See New Featurette For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Marvel Studios has released another featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's titled "Meet the Family." However, rather than focusing on Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch, the spotlight shifts to the actors playing them.

Delving into the bond they developed on set, we hear from stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

There's also plenty of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and even a fresh shot of the team's Excelsior spacecraft chasing the Silver Surfer through the cosmos (that looks like Galactus' Worldship in the distance).

Recently, filmmaker Matt Shakman addressed how the Fantastic Four balance their role as superheroes with being a family.

"It's a tremendous amount of pressure to bring a young person into a world where essentially the world is depending on you, and that you live in the Baxter building, which is essentially a glass house that the entire world knows what you're doing day to day, and there are all these villains that want to come after you," the director explained.

"Can you be a parent? Should you be a parent? What does it mean when you are a parent to balance all of those things? And ultimately, does being a parent make you better at being a superhero?" Shakman pondered.

Anticipation for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is rapidly growing, especially with early reactions from a 30-minute preview screening hailing it as a movie with the potential to be Marvel Studios' best since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

You can watch this new featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Family 4️⃣ever.



Take a look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps and see the film in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/2AJRd5BLPa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 9, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.