New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poster Released; Tickets Officially Go On Sale Tomorrow

We figured tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps might go on sale at some point this week, and Marvel Studios has now officially announced that you'll be able to book your seat for the long-awaited MCU reboot tomorrow.

We may get a new trailer once purchase links go live (we'd say a featurette and some new posters are more likely), but for now, we have a retro one-sheet featuring Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, the Thing, H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot, and the Fantasticar.

Kevin Feige spoke on the importance of introducing these characters to the MCU during a recent interview with Empire.

“I think that there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel. When Disney bought Fox, it was really an unexpected dream come true. It came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era. They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice.”

Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen. Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences react when the movie hits theaters next month.

Tickets on sale tomorrow 💙🎟️



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/dWUFmryek1 — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) June 3, 2025

Tickets on sale tomorrow 💙🎟️



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/dWUFmryek1 — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) June 3, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.