RUMOR: Doctor Doom's Connection To The Fantastic Four (And What It Means For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY) Revealed

RUMOR: Doctor Doom's Connection To The Fantastic Four (And What It Means For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY) Revealed

A new MCU rumour claims to shed new light on what ties Doctor Doom to the Fantastic Four and how that could impact what we'll see from the characters in Avengers: Doomsday. Potential spoilers follow...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It's no secret that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce Franklin Richards, the son of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. On the page, he's an immensely powerful mutant, capable of bending reality and creating new ones. 

You probably don't need us to tell you how that could be key in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, a new rumour suggests Doctor Doom will indeed set his sights on Franklin. 

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "Doom will take Franklin Richards and will use him for his plans." This ties the Fantastic Four to Doctor Doom and explains what brings Marvel's First Family to Earth-616. It also lines up with First Steps' leaked post-credits scene

We still don't know whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom hails from the same Earth as the Fantastic Four we'll meet for the first time next month. 

While that would deepen the dynamic between these characters, it's just as likely that Franklin's immense power is what brings Doom to his reality, prompting the heroes to follow him to Earth-616 (or send Franklin there to keep him safe, only for Victor to follow). 

It's hard to join the dots without having seen The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and many of these questions might not be answered until Doomsday, anyway. 

"It’s been so easy," Sue Storm actor Vanessa Kirby recently said of working with Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards. "We met months before, we wanted to do this together. We spent time, we did some workshops together. We did everything to bond prior to [filming], because when you read the comics, you’re just like 'These two, man, they have lasted the course for some really hard stuff.'"

"And you know, I always find in onscreen relationships, to believe it, you have to answer the question 'Why?' You have to know why, not just, 'Oh, those two actors are together, or those two characters belong together,' and we’re told that."

Kirby added, "I get the pull, and even though they go through hard times, they keep coming back together. In the comics, to me, it always appeared like one of those really iconic relationships, but believable because it wasn’t a fantasy. It was just real."

One of Reed and Sue's biggest hurdles to overcome will be becoming new parents. That's teased in the latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which you can watch in the player below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Michael Giacchino's Main Theme For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Officially Released
Related:

Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme" For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Officially Released
THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Mystery Statue From Set Photos Finally Revealed; New Details On Ladies' Man Johnny Storm
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Mystery Statue From Set Photos Finally Revealed; New Details On Ladies' Man Johnny Storm

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NGFB
NGFB - 6/6/2025, 11:35 AM
"New rumor". . . "hard to join the dots". . . "many questions might not be answered". . . then what's the point of this? We don't need an article for every rampant speculation. . . Here's a new rumor I heard; Herbie started out as an automatic toilet cleaner, then gained sentience and became a transformer, becoming the robot you see in the movie.
thekabsin
thekabsin - 6/6/2025, 11:42 AM
@NGFB - just further adds to dead internet theory. We’re in a graveyard.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/6/2025, 11:44 AM
@NGFB - H.E.R.B.I.E didn’t start out cleaning toilets, he was a Viper alarm system that Reed installed on his 1992 Toyota Corolla that gained sentience through A.I and NOW he cleans toilets. 🤣
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 11:42 AM
I have this crazy theory I just came up with and it has to do with doom bringing Franklin to 616

What if when Tony snapped his fingers, he also wished for his own revival. And for some reason, he was revived with his same scarring from the gauntlet (rumored that this doom has facial scarring) but with a different mindset. Thus doom
Or if knows the worlds will end due to incursions, so he actually is the same Tony but he is taking matter into his own hands illuminati style. And he is doing this to save the universe. Even tho it seems evil to kidnap Franklin. Doom, or Tony Stark, knows this is the only way. Maybe the snap, gave him foresight

I'm starting to think this doom isn't a variant that looks like Tony. But instead it is our Tony Stark from 616 who snapped Thanos away, and he was revived.

Am i the originator of this theory or did someone from reddit beat me to it?
First?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/6/2025, 11:47 AM
@Vigor - Holy shite...that would be kind of amazing if true. I'd never thought of that being possible. But it makes the most sense as to WHY they'd bring RDJ back.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/6/2025, 11:49 AM
@Vigor - I like your theory, but I wouldn't want it to be the same Tony that would tarnish his legacy. He had a great closure, they shouldn't turn him into a villain now. Being some sort of "reincarnation" is not bad though. Which would tie with their promotion during the Comic Con, "New mask, same task".

Don't think I saw your theory anywhere else yet.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 11:49 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I know right? If doom is going to 616. It begs the question, why? There are millions of universes

It could only mean 616 is his home

@MyCoolYoung @Apophis71 @TheVisionarv25

Get in here. Finally something good to chat about
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/6/2025, 11:46 AM
Wow so crazy MTTSH is here with this rumor just days after other leakers claimed that Doom would be after Franklin. SO WILD!
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/6/2025, 11:47 AM
Jesus, how many times are we going to hear this???

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder