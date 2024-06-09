RUMOR: THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Have Multiversal Consequences With The Team A Key Part Of [SPOILER]

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four will be a significant entry in the Multiverse Saga, setting the stage for Marvel's First Family to be key players in a certain upcoming event.

By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Marvel Studios first announced plans to reboot the Fantastic Four in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' decision to leave the project slowed things down, but The Fantastic Four is finally heading our way next year. 

WandaVision's Matt Shakman will be at the helm, and a first-look promo image confirmed it takes place in the 1960s...and in another reality. 

Fans had long wondered how Marvel Studios would go about introducing Marvel's First Family, with the prevailing theory being that they might have gained their powers during The Blip. Instead, they'll hail from another Earth altogether. 

That doesn't mean they won't eventually make their way to a more familiar setting, of course. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "The Fantastic Four are going to be key players in the Multiverse Saga and in Secret Wars. The film will also be a pivotal addition to the MCU and it’s going to showcase just how dangerous our Multiverse can get."

It's possible Galactus will now be a Multiversal threat and, if the team's world is destroyed by him or an Incursion, the door is open to them making a new home for themselves in the same reality as The Avengers.

We've previously heard that Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot for the MCU, meaning reality can be rewritten to make it so that the Fantastic Four - and X-Men - were always part of the (new) Sacred Timeline. That seems like the simplest way to add them to the world inhabited by heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America, anyway.

We'll have to wait and see, but it seems we're one step closer to Earth's Mightiest Heroes sharing the screen with the Fantastic Four...

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

campblood
campblood - 6/9/2024, 12:14 PM
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/9/2024, 12:28 PM
@campblood
It doesn't matter.
campblood
campblood - 6/9/2024, 1:21 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Im just seeing a black rectangle
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/9/2024, 12:14 PM
Fantastic Four being in Secret Wars is hardly a scoop.

Same with them playing a part in the Multiverse Saga.

Unless it bombs, I doubt their movie is the last we've seen of them - much like Deadpool and Wolverine.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/9/2024, 12:16 PM
I’m telling you now, the big bad behind this saga separated the “main” cinematic X-Men, FF and Avengers because together, they were too much. That’s how they’ll explain them all being in separate universes, and at the end they’ll unify the timeline to make a new ‘scared timeline’ Crisis style where they all exist within one MCU.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2024, 12:16 PM
"The Fantastic Four are going to be key players in the Multiverse Saga and in Secret Wars. The film will also be a pivotal addition to the MCU and it’s going to showcase just how dangerous our Multiverse can get."

HOW IS THIS NEWS OR A RUMOR?! no shit! Ffs
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2024, 12:18 PM
Reboot the whole thing, you'll need it to properly tell the mutant backstory, like Magneto's. You can't just say mutants popped up with the snap. I'm sure the alphas and mouth breathers are going to scream when they have to watch movies about humans treating other humans like garbage
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/9/2024, 12:16 PM
Nothing here everyone couldn't have guessed and everything here basicaly already stated by other 'scoopers' or did I miss something?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2024, 12:19 PM
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/9/2024, 12:22 PM
I guess it would make sense if FF would end up living in another Earth and tried to stop Galactus one more time.
Maybe that's the plan for a sequel or some teamup movie.
So, are they gonna fail at the end of first movie ?
Origame
Origame - 6/9/2024, 12:25 PM
Fans: "we had too much doom and galactus in the other movies. It'd be great if we could get a smaller fantastic four movie with someone like the mole man"

Marvel: "ok. We'll give you galactus again, and we'll make him a multiversal threat instead of just a planetary one"
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2024, 12:33 PM
@Origame -

Marvel: but first, please watch D&W. We are so desperate for it to succeed so we are putting TS on it and all the nostalgia and gags you want
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/9/2024, 12:30 PM
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2024, 12:32 PM
Bad Boys Ride or Die is great.

Adil and Billal are great directors.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/9/2024, 12:32 PM
Really opened a can of worms with this multiverse. I think they would have done something different if they would have seen how it went
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2024, 12:37 PM
@WhateverItTakes - it's all on execution. On paper, the multiverse is great.

But when you get writers and directors who dont read comics, are just yes people, and promoters of different "messages", then everything or most are bad.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/9/2024, 12:34 PM
No Way Home was a solid B+ and got my hopes up.

Doctor Strange 2 was a straight D and dashed any hope of hope.

DP&W trailers actually fired up for one last MCU outing.

Nothing points to Disney being able to pull this off coherently or in any way that is satisfactory from a comic book standpoint.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/9/2024, 12:46 PM
@Batmangina - Exactly where I'm at. D&W will likely be the last Marvel movie I see in a long time. A "proper" X-men can bring me back but they will screw it up.
grouch
grouch - 6/9/2024, 12:35 PM
noone wants the multiverse, it's a cop out. everything being on one earth 616, was cool. time for a reboot.
elgaz
elgaz - 6/9/2024, 12:40 PM
The only benefit I can see here is an aesthetic one - if it’s another Earth they’re on, it allows Marvel to design it in a more retro-futuristic way and add in things which we obviously didn’t have in the 60s - the flying car, more technology, kind of how 60s sci-fi movies imagined the future would look. Fallout has done this to a degree too. Could make for a very unique looking film.

Though I suspect they will end up in the main MCU universe when all is said and done. Maybe Galactus eats their Earth and they escape only to find themselves here, but with the knowledge to stop him in this reality.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/9/2024, 12:44 PM
“ … it’s going to showcase just how dangerous our Multiverse can get."

At this point I’m fairly confident that everyone is aware of how dangerous the Multiverse Saga has been for the MCU brand…
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/9/2024, 12:51 PM
We are going to have to wait until 2028 for this shit show to be over. By that time, Marvel could be looking at 4-5 dud movies this will have to save. This FF movie is F'd.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/9/2024, 12:59 PM
How is The Fantastic Four being in Avengers:Secret Wars a rumour?

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/9/2024, 1:00 PM
I mean given how important Doom was in Secret Wars they damn sure should be an important part of it.
AC1
AC1 - 6/9/2024, 1:08 PM
Still not keen on them originally being from a different universe and there not being a main-MCU version of the team... If what's actually going on is that they're originally from the main-MCU and the accident that gives them their powers ALSO throw them into an alternate reality version of the 1960s and they get stuck there then I'd have a much easier time getting on board with that, with them then presumably returning to the main-MCU either by the end of their own movie or during Secret Wars
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/9/2024, 1:17 PM
'THE FANTASTIC FOUR Will Have Multiversal Consequences '

--Well, that is appropriate....

The FF popped-off to other dimensions all the time....and ACROSS Time, actually.

