Giancarlo Esposito Drops Biggest Hint Yet About MCU Role - Is Doctor Doom Finally Coming?
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Rahul Kohli Confirms He Lost Reed Richards Role To Pedro Pascal
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Rahul Kohli Confirms He Lost Reed Richards Role To Pedro Pascal
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/31/2024, 11:08 AM
Not bad choices but Rami Malek, I don't get a Doctor Doom vibe from him.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/31/2024, 11:09 AM
A Doom that is 20 years younger than Reed?
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 5/31/2024, 11:10 AM
Doom needs to be older and pull of an Eastern European accent. Being from Latveria and everything. All those options sucked
Origame
Origame - 5/31/2024, 11:12 AM
@ZiggyStarman - shouldn't he be about the same age as Reed? So shouldn't the direction you go with Reed dictate the age of doom?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/31/2024, 11:29 AM
@ZiggyStarman - but he'd be so cute as a baby....

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 5/31/2024, 11:11 AM
Wow. Not one that clearly doesn't look European just for the sake of "muh representation". It's almost as if there's value in staying true to the source material.
LiteraryJoe
LiteraryJoe - 5/31/2024, 11:33 AM
@Origame - If they don’t get a Latverian for the role, we riot.
Origame
Origame - 5/31/2024, 11:47 AM
@LiteraryJoe - I mean, it's still necessary to get a European. Like getting an African to play a wakandan.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/31/2024, 11:53 AM
@LiteraryJoe - Was Chadwick Boseman from Walanda or did he have ancestry from the same continent as that fictional nation?

Same rule should apply for Doom. Either cast an Eastern European actor or someone who could convincingly pull that off.

In Doom’s case, his race (at least being from a small Eastern European country) is absolutely integral to his character.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/31/2024, 11:53 AM
@mountainman - *Wakanda
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 5/31/2024, 11:56 AM
@Origame - Mads Mickelson. 👌🏽
Origame
Origame - 5/31/2024, 12:00 PM
@BeNice123 - he'd be great, but that might be confusing since he was kaesilius.
grouch
grouch - 5/31/2024, 12:20 PM
@mountainman - wakanda isn't real bro lmao
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 5/31/2024, 11:14 AM
I like 7 and 2.
Magus
Magus - 5/31/2024, 11:14 AM
Its an alternate universe so just give me Mads Mikkelsen again. He is the only choice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/31/2024, 11:35 AM
@Magus - good point but I doubt it if he’s gonna carry over into the MCU.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/31/2024, 11:39 AM
@Magus -

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/31/2024, 11:14 AM
Joseph O’Conner is actually a really inspired choice. Reminds me a bit of early career Tom Hiddleston in a way. Damn now I hope he gets an audition
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/31/2024, 11:17 AM
Besides Josh O’Connor, not feeling any of these
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/31/2024, 11:17 AM
Mads is the only one
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/31/2024, 11:17 AM
Dans Stevens is too Sexy to cover his face up, same for Superman and Luke Cage. Rami Maleks eyes would be bulging out of the mask which would make it hard to make Doom look serious. Todd might work but he'd need to loose a few pounds. Don't know the other guys.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/31/2024, 11:26 AM
Lowkey I feel like Cavill's one of the few actors that would respect the source material enough to keep the mask on at all times tbh.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/31/2024, 11:27 AM
nah Denzel Washington
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/31/2024, 11:30 AM
@YouFlopped - Morgan Freeman
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/31/2024, 11:27 AM
Dude. Let's do a 2024 thing and cast Gina Carano as DOOM.
Why not? Marvel likes to think they're casting daring actors for their roles.....she'd be a huge surprise and the woke gender swap would be in play.

(I completely am being sarcastic. Yet, it'd be hilarious if they did cast a woman in the role)
Origame
Origame - 5/31/2024, 11:58 AM
@lazlodaytona - any other woman playing doom, I'd call it typical disney.

They get specifically Gina carano?

🤣
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/31/2024, 11:29 AM
Honestly really like this list. I don't agree with all of them, but there are some inspired choices here. I appreciate that they arent actors that most people would expect.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/31/2024, 11:36 AM
@Shivermetimbers - I really appreciate you being honest about this.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/31/2024, 11:29 AM
Luke Evans could do it. I'm less concerned about accents and heritage, and I care more about presence. This character was the inspiration for Darth Vader, they need to nail that.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/31/2024, 11:32 AM
Darth Vadar/Mandolorian the character.

Give a reason for an actor to not be in the suit 100% of the time to easily sign up for the role. Acclimate them.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/31/2024, 11:36 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/31/2024, 11:45 AM
Doom and Reed's went to college together (if they go that route in the movie) So he need to be look close to the same age as Reed (Pedro Pascal).

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/31/2024, 12:12 PM
@Nomis929 - I'm with you on that but you know the comics don't matter at Disney.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/31/2024, 11:46 AM
Matt Damon
Tom Cruise
Casey Affleck
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Micheal Fassbender
Javier Bardem
Kenneth Branagh
Denzel Washington
Austin Butler
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/31/2024, 11:50 AM
I like the choices of Luke Evans and Dan Stevens , both could pull it off and both are in a similar age range to Pedro aswell.

My other choices are…

Nikolaj Coster Waldau

User Comment Image

Andrew Lincoln

User Comment Image

Claes Bang

User Comment Image

Rufus Sewell

User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/31/2024, 11:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I like all 4 choices! I like the list actually but agree too young. Your list fits better and has the same “unexpected but fits” vibe
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/31/2024, 12:21 PM
Juan Carlo Esposito, please.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/31/2024, 12:30 PM
Jon Bon Jovi.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/31/2024, 12:33 PM

Michael Jordan
Idris Elba
Denzel
JD Washington
Donald Glover
Giancarlo Esposito
Dead ghost of Sydney Poitier
Sound stage manager Rufus

