Legendary B-Movie Filmmaker And FANTASTIC FOUR Producer Roger Corman Has Passed Away Aged 98
Related:

Legendary B-Movie Filmmaker And FANTASTIC FOUR Producer Roger Corman Has Passed Away Aged 98
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumor Reveals Surprising Reason Galactus Comes To Earth (And It’s Not What You Think)
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumor Reveals Surprising Reason Galactus Comes To Earth (And It’s Not What You Think)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 5/13/2024, 12:14 PM
Wow. The fantastic four are confirmed in the fantastic four movie? Who'd have thunk it?

Also, you know it's sad when a silver surfer is confirmed yet norrin radd himself is still rumored.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/13/2024, 12:41 PM
@Origame - Man, fans of the "New Fantastic Four" are sure to be upset by that reveal eh?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/13/2024, 12:14 PM
Anyone could be rumored at this point if some one mentions it. Agatha Harkness, Molecule Man, Annihulus, Impossible Man.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/13/2024, 12:15 PM
I heard a rumor that the Thinker was in this! Put it on the list!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/13/2024, 12:14 PM

Wow!

It may take me until the movie comes out to sort through and process all of this exciting information.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/13/2024, 12:16 PM
YOU MEAN THE THING IS INTHIS!!!! YOU ARE EL JORNALISTA JOSH
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/13/2024, 12:17 PM
Doom's appearance doesn't suggest he'll be the villain or a villain - he was a necessary ally to the F4 when facing the celestials, Galactus, and the council of Reeds.

I think that if he's in the film, which he very likely will be, he's as likely to play an antagonistic role as that of a supporting role.


User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/13/2024, 12:42 PM
@GaruVonDoom - "I found it beneath me" Such a cool f***ing line from Doom. I hope that hubris carries over into the movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 12:17 PM
I could see Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man but I have a feeling he’s voicing H.E.R.B.I.E since it could fit the character imo…

?si=xq2jsjYSymaBznxy
Vigor
Vigor - 5/13/2024, 12:18 PM
Never been a fan of f4. Other than human torch I just found them dull
However it's the MCU. And one thing MCU gets well are the dynamics snd interactions with an ensemble of characters. Arguably the reason avengers 1 worked and kicked this all off was it was seeing these characters interact in such a casual and fun personal way even without powers on display

So yes this is the most excited I've been for a f4 movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 12:24 PM
@Vigor - I agree in terms of the character dynamics , they need to get the family relationships down in this..

I also am interested to see this new reality aswell since no doubt it might destroyed at the end of this or even Secret Wars

I’mGlad Marvel is branching out and focusing on certain worlds in the multiverse itself since I feel that might factor in to those Avengers films like What If ,Marvel Zombies ,Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man and now this seemingly…

It is the Multiverse saga after all.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/13/2024, 12:28 PM
@Vigor - I lost all hope with the MCU after Dr Strange MoM, I got into a very deep depression since it was one of the things I loved about living - these fictional characters inspiring hope and meaning with their stories - so I gave up on it. That led me to start reading comics again - I had read the Kirby comics as a kid but then I got into movies which led me to discontinue it.

When I heard Matt was directing F4, I was intrigued. I started reading modern comics - Hickman's Avengers, F4, Immortal Hulk, Secret Empire, Kang Time Runs Out, Kang the Conqueror, etc etc etc etc. The stories were awesome, it satiated what I craved from the MCU that I was missing. Then Loki came out, and like the Two Towers climax when Gandalf the White leads the charge for Helm's Deep - that show brought back a speck of hope in the MCU for me.

I still wasn't excited for the movies, nor the projects - but following the reports of Feige and Iger retooling their projects, Daredevil reshoots, Deadpool looking awesome, Thunderbolts being written by The Bear's writer, Blade being worked on by Logan's scribe, and everything related to the Fantastic Four - I am now optimistic for the MCU again. Which I haven't been for 2 years. And I hadn't been as excited for a movie since 2018 for IW, now it being Deadpool.

There is nothing more I'm waiting for than the F4 movie, I think it will be the pinnacle of retooling what comic book movies can be in 2025, along with Superman.

Here's to good health to you so we can enjoy these films and either complain about or give praise to.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/13/2024, 12:25 PM
F4 might be underrated characters but Doom is fosho overrated af, never got the appeal, i can understand every other big Marvel baddie but not Doom, SA type of shit i guess...
Vigor
Vigor - 5/13/2024, 12:36 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I didn't get doom either until they started really leaning into his batman plot armor. By that i mean, doom has a solution for every situation he comes across. Just like how batman can 🙄 defeat anyone with enough prep time.

It's funny but almost adds a SUPER POWER to his arsenal in a way. That plus him speaking of himself in the third person... the pompous narcissist he is... and yeah I'd like to see that portrayal on screen done right
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/13/2024, 12:34 PM
This is probably the way in went in the Silver Surfer conversation

Fegie " Norrin Radd Silver Surfer is an amazing character he could be as popular and profitable as Iron Man
The Iron Man in Space"

Activist " Yeah, we want Silver Surfer to be female"

Feige " You can't gender swap this character the fans will revolt"

Activist " Well is there not a female Silver Surfer we can use?"

Feige " Yeah but no one knows or cares about that character"

Activist " Well we don't care about making the fans happy or making movies for profit
We care about virtual signaling and driving the agenda"

Feige " What ever you say you guys are the bosses"
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/13/2024, 12:35 PM
You can't use CanWeGetSomeToast as a crutch anymore - or at least for a while.

Wonder if you'll be using lists even more now 🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 12:36 PM
Malkovich could be Mole Man aswell but I have a feeling he could be Dr Franklin Storm , the father of Johnny & Sue…

User Comment Image

I could see him as the dad to Vanessa Kirby & Joseph Quinn.

He might even be playing a different villain such as The Red Ghost or Puppet Master.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/13/2024, 12:42 PM
this is your last chance to the the f4 done right

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder