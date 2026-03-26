THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES Reveals A Surprising Villain's Role In The Team's Origin Story

Marvel Studios continues to expand on the history of Marvel's First Family before we met them in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with The Fantastic Four: First Foes—an in-universe, official comic book tie-in—going on sale this week.

In that, we learn the team's first mission into outer space was overseen by Reed Richards' former college professor, René Rodin. He remains in the command centre on Earth to help calculate the formulas needed for Reed, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm to travel faster than the speed of light.

Of course, they end up being bathed in cosmic rays, and after helping bring them home safely, René is dubbed the "Great Thinker" and praised for his heroic efforts. That mishap in space led to them undergoing a fantastic transformation, and people are understandably far more interested in the Fantastic Four.

Overcome by jealousy when Mister Fantastic reveals his plans to turn New York into a smart city, he unleashes an attack on the Big Apple while under the deluded belief that Reed stole his idea.

A fun battle follows, with some of the scenes from The Fantastic Four: First Steps' opening montage recreated here (like the monorail collapse). Battling the Super-Adaptoid, Reed figures out how to reformat it with H.E.R.B.I.E and René is swiftly defeated.

It turns out his calculations were incomplete, and Reed's quick thinking is the real reason the Fantastic Four made it home safely. He allowed his old mentor to take the credit because they'd still worked together, and it was a kindness to the man who taught him so much.

The story ends with René in prison, where he's infuriated to learn that the Fantastic Four cartoon, while granting him the celebrity status he so desired, has dubbed him the "Mad Thinker."

The next issue, The Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal, will explore the Silver Surfer's origin story, exploring how she ended up being forced to serve Galactus as his Herald.

FROM THE WORLD OF THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! Return to the universe of the legendary film in the first of a series of specials!! On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world's champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four — but one person isn't happy about things. He's known as the Mad Thinker, and he's determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, RYAN NORTH

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by PHIL NOTO

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